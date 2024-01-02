 First Look: Henry's Majestic Finds a New Home in West Dallas | Dallas Observer
First Look

Henry's Majestic Finds a Big New Home in West Dallas

A treasured restaurant is reborn.
January 2, 2024
Henry's Majestic has opened in a notable West Dallas restaurant location.
Henry's Majestic has opened in a notable West Dallas restaurant location.
Henry's Majestic was a popular restaurant and brunch spot in Uptown since opening in 2004. In 2022, the building it occupied was sold by the owners and the restaurant, along with the speakeasy out back, Atwater Alley, had to find a new home.

This year the restaurant landed a nice location in West Dallas. Henry's Majestic 2.0 is the new tenant of the large space that was originally Chicken Scratch and The Foundry on Pitman Street, which closed in the early days of the pandemic. In 2021, Shane Spillers, who owns Eno's Pizza, bought the large venue along with its kid-magnet courtyard, when it was essentially The Foundry 2.0. Alas, it closed in 2022. 

Is the third time the charm for this appealing space? Perhaps.

The two-acre space has a lot of parts. There's the massive courtyard that doubles as a small concert venue, plus two restaurants — one with a kitchen and one with a bar. It's kind of got everything: cozy indoor seating, tons of outdoor seating, fire pits, TVs, a good bar and robust kitchen offerings.

We visited the day after Christmas and it was, likely because of the day, a bit slow. We had a good choice of seats and went with a deep, long booth near the bar. 

Owner Andrew Popp and his wife Feliza Macias, who is the general manager and chef de cuisine, have worked to re-create the same vibe as the original restaurant but with some additions to spice things up. Alex Fletcher helped design the cocktail program, which has little twists on a classic cocktails plus some mocktails; drinks range from $11 to $15 (except the mocktails, which are $10). A dozen beers are offered on tap and almost another dozen in bottles and cans. You should want for little in terms of quenching your thirst.
click to enlarge
The onion dip served with house-made chips kind of goes with or on anything.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
We started with a green hummus served with a drizzle of chili oil, toasted sesame seeds and grilled pita bread, and an order of house-made chips with a creamy onion dip that you should slather on everything else that comes to the table. It's a great all-purpose dip/schmear. Both appetizers were crowd pleasers. 
click to enlarge
The original Henry's bone-marrow burger made the move too.
Lauren Drewes Daniels

For mains, there's a hearty mix of offerings from pasta to steak, birria ramen, sandwiches and salads. The Henry's Marrow Spiked Burger ($16) — a favorite at the original location — is made with akaushi beef and comes with two thick slabs of bacon, a generous helping of caramelized onions and house pickles.

The braised pork tacos ($19) fall under the "for the table" section, and are enough for two, maybe three, diners. Slightly sweet slow-simmered pork is served in a skillet topped with a hearty pile of cilantro lime slaw and warm blue corn tortillas. 
click to enlarge
The High Rise Club.
The High Rise Club.
The High Rise Club ($14) is about 16 stories tall, stacked with thick slices of turkey, jowl bacon, and deviled egg salad, along with aioli, swiss and pickle. One flight here might do; two is a meal. Spread extra onion dip on this if you still have some.

Henry's is making use of the stage in the large courtyard, hosting live music as well as DJs on the weekends. Once a month there's live '90s karaoke too. Valet parking out front is free. As for the speakeasy cocktail bar, Atwater Alley, an Instagram post says, "All good things come to those who wait..." 
click to enlarge
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Happy hour specials run Tuesday through Friday, 4–7 p.m., and get you $3 off cocktails, $4 drafts, $6 house wine and $2 off the shared plates.

We're excited about this reincarnation of both Henry's and the venue. Good times are to be had here.

Henry's Majestic, 2303 Pittman St. Tuesday – Friday, 11 a.m. – midnight; Friday, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – midnight.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
