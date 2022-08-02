First Look: Hugo's Invitados in the West Village is an Almost-Guiltless Escape

Hugo's Invitados has infused a bit of fresh color and energy into Uptown's West Village. The new, large outdoor dining area is full of green chairs, tables and bright orange umbrellas anxiously waiting for a good time, and when the weather is nice, it will likely be packed. Recently, however, in the blazing hot sun the only visitors were a few birds cooling off in one of several small water features around the space.
A bar at the front was empty during lunch on our visit, but with bottles of tequila lined up like books in a library and large TVs overhead, it looks ready to slake the thirst of patrons this summer.
The first Hugo's opened in Las Colinas in 2018; this Dallas outpost opened just this summer. Founder and owner Hugo Mirando, who spent five years working for Meso Mayo and Taqueria La Ventanas locations, told us previously that after being diagnosed with Type I diabetes he wanted to create a place where guests can eat healthily and not feel "left out."
Hugo's Invitados is "Mexican-influenced" cuisine with a focus on locally sourced and organic ingredients. There's not a single bowl of queso on the menu. How about some ceviche fresco instead? Hankering for a plate of nachos? You're in luck. They come topped with smoked salmon, an herbal avocado puree and mango-habanero yogurt.
The lunch menu has a build-your-own bowl and salad section with protein add-ons that include free-range chicken and eggs, sustainable tuna, Pacific shrimp, grass-fed wagyu sirloin and Impossible meat. On the more traditional plates, invitados (guests) can get quinoa instead of rice along with vegan black beans.
Other lunch entrées on the menu include a wagyu carne asada, salmon a la parrilla, scallops and red snapper. Also here is a selection of taco and enchilada plates, along with house-made soups.
The dinner menu is much more expansive and includes mussels and clams pozole, lamb chuletas ($55), a duck confit chile relleno ($35.50) and a Chilean sea bass ($43.50). There's even a Mexican cioppino, which is a fish soup ($41.50).
Hugo's has managed to pull together an exception in Dallas Tex-Mex dining; it's showy on the exterior, has a calm vibe inside and you can eat here the day before your next check-up without fear of being placed on a kale and carrot-juice diet afterwards.
That all goes to say that in the effort to impart a bit of health consciousness into the menu, it certainly doesn't feel like punishment.
Hugo's Invitados, 3699 McKinney Ave., Suite 200, 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. Monday - Sunday