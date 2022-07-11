Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

First Look

First Look: Knox Bistro and "The French" Burger Diplomacy

July 11, 2022 4:00AM

Knox Bistro, which was formerly Up on Knox.
Knox Bistro, which was formerly Up on Knox. Lauren Drewes Daniels
Earlier this year, this space formerly known as Up on Knox got a reboot by French chef Bruno Davaillon, who is one of two Dallas chefs whose resume includes a Michelin star, which he earned at Alain Ducasse’s Mix in Las Vegas. He moved to Dallas in 2009 to helm the kitchen at the lauded Rosewood Mansion for six years, and then opened Bullion in 2017, which closed during the pandemic.

In this latest venture, Davaillon partnered with Stephan Courseau and Travis Street Hospitality as the executive chef at Up On Knox, which he repurposed into Knox Bistro. He's now the chef partner for all concepts from the Travis Street hospitality group, which includes Le Bilboquet and Georgie by Curtis Stone.

With Knox Bistro, Davaillon sought to create a French bistro with a menu inspired by his roots in France’s Loire Valley, which is primarily countryside south of Paris known for fantastic wines. So, here one could expect traditional French countryside recipes with seasonal vegetables and great wine. Perhaps less fussy than, say, a big Parisian brasserie.
click to enlarge Knox Bistro is a touch of France's Loire Valley in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood. - LAUREN DREWES DANIELS
Knox Bistro is a touch of France's Loire Valley in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
With Davaillon in the chef partner role, Josh Sutcliff is the executive chef at Knox Bistro. He was chef de cuisine at FT33 and ran the kitchen at Filament and Mirador.

We stopped in for an early dinner on a recent Saturday, snagging a parking space just out front. We didn't have reservations, and getting a table at 6 p.m. wasn't a problem, although it was almost full by the time we left.

The interior is bright and airy. Warm globe lights and wicker backed-chairs impart some old-world charm. Many many servers flutter around, all keeping an eye on every table, quick to grab a dropped fork, refill water or offer to take a picture if you're spotted taking so many pictures.

Bucking the American tradition of overindulgence — or following some bit of intuition — we skipped appetizers and focused on a simple French countryside meal, quite literally meat, potatoes and vegetables. And a burger.

A basket of bread and whipped butter was brought to our table, and we didn't protest. Their French baguette is art. A server said it’s made in-house, sort of, by way of one of their sister restaurants either Georgie or Le Bilboquet. He wasn’t sure which. Didn’t matter. It and the butter were perfect.
click to enlarge Skate wing in a brown butter sauce with kale and potatoes - LAUREN DREWES DANIELS
Skate wing in a brown butter sauce with kale and potatoes
Lauren Drewes Daniels
We started with one of the few dishes under $30 (there is a separate lunch munch with a lower overall price point). The raie au beurre noisette (skate wing with brown butter) is a mild-flavored fish served with a lemon brown butter sauce, speckled with capers. Each tender bite was a delight.

Potato cubes served with the skate were crisp and dark golden brown on the outside and a perfectly light chew in the middle and were mixed with a lemony al dente kale. This plate should be eaten with a touch of greed. Forgoing heavy (or any) apps was the right call.

Speaking of greed, we tried to order the Up on Knox Burger as it was the one holdover from the old menu. However, with a touch of classic French cheekiness, our server casually pointed to the burger below that one: Le Burger au Poivre, which is simply described as “The French.”

He basically said, “Non, you’ll get that.” And we did.
click to enlarge Le Burger au Poivre - LAUREN DREWES DANIELS
Le Burger au Poivre
Lauren Drewes Daniels
A thick beef patty cooked to a medium-rare was blessed in creamy peppercorn sauce full of caramelized onions. A puddle of opulence forms around the burger. We can’t imagine anyone picking it up to eat with their hands. Cut it in half, then dig in with a knife and fork. Use chunks of the bread as a squeegee across the plate to get every spec of sauce. Oof.

Many plates of this burger, which was $22 and one of the cheapest dinners on the menu, were passing through the dining room. The burger may be the safe place on the menu. We appreciated the suggestion, and likely many other diners did too. Can't imagine one not.

The burger comes with a side of thin slightly salted, perfect fries. If they sell the sauce separately, next time we’d get more just for the fries. And a gallon to take home.
click to enlarge The martini espresso comes inscribed with a message. - LAUREN DREWES DANIELS
The martini espresso comes inscribed with a message.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
For dessert, we had the trending espresso martini, inscribed with a ground coffee message on the top, “Hello Weekend,” a rich ending to a rich meal.

We didn't try wine and wish we would have. A sweet and spicy margarita-like cocktail wasn't the right match for this meal; it wasn't bad, and was made as described, but likely not something they're serving in the Loire Valley. Here you'll want to dive into the full experience. Like they say, when in the valley .... (we're almost certain they say that there).

We left spending about $100 for two dinners and four drinks. In addition to the burgers, we noticed a lot of plates of skate wing were doled out as well; it too was one of the cheaper options at $26. One can't help but think that diners want a nice meal, of course, but are also worried about prices. Restaurants certainly are as well. It's a beautiful meal in a lovely space and a lot cheaper than a trip overseas.

Knox Bistro, 3230 Knox St., 11 a.m to 9 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation