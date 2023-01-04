Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

First Look

Naf Naf: A Build-Your-Own Mediterranean Adventure

January 4, 2023 4:00AM

Naf Naf entreé options include bowls or stuffed pita. And for dessert, of course, baklava.
Naf Naf entreé options include bowls or stuffed pita. And for dessert, of course, baklava. Anisha Holla
The new Naf Naf Mediterranean Grill in McKinney is the epitome of “choose-your-own-adventure,” with a completely customizable menu that offers diners the opportunity to build a meal from scratch. There’s something liberating about choosing your own base, proteins, toppings and sauces and then getting to taste your creation afterward. Good or bad, the culinary steering wheel here is all yours. There’s almost no limit to creativity.
click to enlarge
Naf Naf is now open in McKinney.
Anisha Holla
Naf Naf got its start in Illinois and is now opening stores across the U.S. including several in North Texas — one each in Frisco and McKinney, plus another in the works in Las Colinas. The spot gets its name from a Middle Eastern phrase for “fan the flame,” which is used as a friendly call to the dinner table. It’s perhaps fitting that the restaurant interiors are decorated with cozy wooden flooring and tables for group dining. A bold orange sign that reads “Let’s share a meal” is plastered on the wall to reinforce the theme. Grab a couple of friends, order some food and gather around the dinner table. As one might say, “Naf Naf.”

Naf Naf’s menu follows a multi-step format, starting with choosing your entrée. The stuffed pita option ($10.09) comes with a warm, fluffy slice of pita bread filled with your choice of toppings. Here you just plow through with your hands. If you’re not a fan of messy eating, order your entrée in a bowl ($10.89), on a bed of lettuce, couscous or turmeric-stained basmati rice instead. Hummus enthusiasts might be pleasantly surprised to see a “hummus bowl” option ($12.89) which comes with your choice of toppings on a bed of garlic hummus. The hummus-to-topping ratio in this dish makes for a uniquely creamy and protein-packed dish.
click to enlarge
A hummus bowl with falafel.
Anisha Holla
Once you’ve chosen your entrée, you can load it with chicken, steak or falafel. Even the chicken here is customizable; order it roasted shawarma-style or breaded and deep-fried. Then top it off with options ranging from a basic cucumber-and-tomato salad to Mediterranean-style onions tossed in an intense sumac coating. There's also a Middle Eastern pickle topping.

What’s nice about Naf Naf’s pricing is that you can load up your entrée with as much (or as little) as you’d like for a set price. Don’t be afraid to ask for more of your favorite ingredient.

Complete the dish by drenching your food in traditional Middle Eastern sauces. A s’khug sauce comes with a spicy green chili base with garlic and other herbs. Mix it with Naf Naf’s signature tahini, a creamy sesame-based sauce, to cool the palate between punches of spice. Ask for your sauce on the side if you care to do the mixing yourself and get a little more adventurous. The only limits here are those self-imposed.

Naf Naf Mediterranean Grill, 1801 Hardin Blvd., McKinney. Monday – Friday, 10:45 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 10:45 a.m. – 8 p.m.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation