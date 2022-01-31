First Look: Sharon Van Meter's New Spot, Beckley 1115

click to enlarge Beckley 1115 is a wine bar with great food and parking. Lauren Drewes Daniels

click to enlarge Van Meter's tomato soup Lauren Drewes Daniels

click to enlarge Mushroom shawarma at Beckley 1115 Lauren Drewes Daniels

click to enlarge Sticky toffee pudding Lauren Drewes Daniels

Dallas chef Sharon Van Meter recently opened a new spot in Oak Cliff in what used to be Victor Hugo's on Beckley Avenue. It's just a wee bit northeast of the bustling Bishop Arts District, but unlike the arts district, the new Beckley 1115 has parking.Van Meter, a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and veteran restaurateur, started her career in Dallas as an executive chef at The Ritz-Carlton International and Neiman Marcus. She recently closed her event and corporate catering space 3015 in Trinity Groves. She continues to dabble in a lot of pots these days, from being a mentor to budding chefs to the CEO of her culinary production company, SVM Productions.With Beckley 1115, she's focused on a neighborhood restaurant."This has been the hardest year in the industry that I've ever experienced," Van Meter says about opening a restaurant during the pandemic, then laughs at the fact that she forged ahead anyway. She brings upa couple of times when talking about her vision for this space, where she hope to create a neighborhood feel.“When I came to look at this space after we closed 3015, there was something about this little building, I always thought I would open up a great wine bar with reasonably priced wine, and all of a sudden you’d have great food. And you’d think this isn’t only a great wine bar, but it has great food also," Van Meter says.Van Meter scooped up chef Mert Atak, who is originally from Istanbul and most recently worked at Mot Hai Ba in Victory Park, which shuttered last fall.Walking into the restaurant seems like walking into someone’s home. The menu is modest in size, but well-rounded. It includes Van Meter’s velvety tomato bisque soup that is something of local legend and comes with a grilled cheese sandwich made with baguette bread ($8). Other small starter plates include Spanish meatballs over cheesy polenta, sliders and a Yuengling battered cod fish and chips.An ABC Caramelized Squash Toast with whipped ricotta is, presumably, an adaption of Jean George's ABC Kitchen's in New York City. The whole-wheat bread it's served on is lighter than expected and makes for a smooth and hearty dish ($12).A mushroom shawarma wrapped in a warm pita is a vegetarian dish a carnivore can appreciate. There’s also a burger, a Parisian sandwich with honey ham and Swiss served on puff pastry. A honey pecan fried chicken sandwich on brioche served with a jalapeño jam looks handsome.The wine selections change seasonally and they offer 3- and 6-ounce pours or whole bottles. There's a larger selection of reds. There's also an ode to Van Meter's support of local companies; diners can imbibe in wine from Dallas-based Checkered Past ($11 for a 6 ounces).The two most expensive bottles on the menu are a Brothers cabernet from Sonoma and a Châteauneuf de Pape (both $90).If you visit Beckley 1115, aside from the tomato soup, one thing you shouldn't leave without is an order of the toffee sticky pudding. Bless it.As they settle into their new digs and the neighborhood, it'll be interesting to see what chef Atak and Van Meter come up with. For now, along with a more-than-cordial front-of-house staff, it's a great neighborhood spot. With parking.