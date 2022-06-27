Five New Restaurants & Bars in Dallas to Check Out

Headlines about the future of the economy are grim now, but then who believes the news these days? The people behind Dallas' wildfire-hot restaurant and bar scene apparently don't. Sure, they're dealing with inflation and labor woes, but somehow they power through.
God bless optimists. They keep feeding us good stuff.
New spots open every week, and many of them offer unique food and spaces. Some are out-of-town concepts, which Dallas seems to be a mecca for the past year. But local restaurateurs are also expanding.
Here are a few places you should nudge to the top of your list.
Revolver Taco Lounge Gastro Cantina
2646 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)
Revolver Taco Lounge on Main Street is a new "gastro cantina" serving elevated Mexican dishes. Try the delicate cabrito wontons topped with tiny purple flowers or elotes made with white truffle butter. Pastor tacos sizzle on a trompo, and Rojas' aunt is still there, pressing out fresh tortillas as orders roll in. The space cuts through a building, so you can enter either through Elm or Main Street. All seating inside is at one long bar. During the day, it's a great spot to grab an amazing meal. As the day wears on, the music is up and the lights are dimmed. For more on that, check out their giant licuachelas served in blenders. Revolver Taco Lounge Gastro Cantina is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday; 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Federales
2820 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)
Goodbye Horses
5629 SMU Blvd.
Julian Barsotti has been busy. The local chef and restaurateur recently opened Odelay, a modern Tex-Mex restaurant, and is holding things down at his other restaurants that include Nonna, Carbone's and Facchini. He also recently filed a naming lawsuit against New York-import Carbone. At least now he's got a bar to chill with his friends. Goodbye Horses is a low-frills bar to grab a beer and watch a game. Their Instagram page should lure you in; it's a mostly awkward collection of classic old photos. The menu is bar food (nachos and burgers) but was built by the chef at Nonna, so it's likely a much better version. Goodbye Horses is open from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Monday - Thursday; 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday
PM Lounge
2918 N. Henderson Ave. (Knox-Henderson)
PM Lounge, which was once a late-night underground haunt downtown. Its new home is in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood. After dinner, head over for a nice cocktail, but later in the evening, it gets bougie. Reservations only after 11 p.m. on the weekends. They're hosting a grand opening July 22, so get in before it gets packed. PM Lounge is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The Breeze Way From Casablanca to Tejas
250 North Bishop Ave., Bishop Arts District
Tejas has installed an outdoor bar behind their restaurant for cocktails and tacos. And at the same time, just 20 yards down (don't go measure that) Casablanca installed The Palm Bar with drinks to-go and a sandy lounge area. Together these two have turned the entire breezeway into a cool bar area that has the feel of some Mexican-Moroccan booze road.