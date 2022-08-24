Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs Moves Into Klyde Warren Park

It was 1938 when Neil and Carl Fletcher first set up a food booth in Fair Park. They'd had a long-running career in vaudeville as performers and had moved their show, "The Drunkard," to Fair Park when they were offered a food booth for the Texas State Fair.



The brothers started selling corn dogs for 15 cents each from a small stand, at first cutting the corny dogs in half to give leery fairgoers samples of this unfamiliar food. They also tried several names, like Brown Bomber and French Fried Hot Dog, before landing on the family name. It took a dozen years to perfect the stick food, which is now synonymous with the State Fair, where they dip, fry and sell more than 500,000 dogs each season.



After outsourcing to Golden Chicken for limited times the past two years and appearing at pop-ups at various events around North Texas, Fletcher's Corny Dogs will have its first "permanent" food truck at Klyde Warren Park.



The truck will make its permanent debut at the urban park later this fall. Until then, it'll make a few appearances, including from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 26, in celebration of National Dog Day (the furry kind, not the kind you eat). It's a "pup up." Ha.



Look for the truck on the East Lawn, which is opposite the usual spots for food trucks. They'll have seasoned curly fries and lemonade, along with six varieties of corn dogs: the original, a jalapeño cheese corny dog, The Bird Dog (made with turkey), a vegetable-based dog, The Cheezy Pup, and an all-beef and brisket dog.



Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway