Leap Day Is Saturday: Here’s the Extra Day in Food

Every four years we get one extra hustle around the sun. Mostly, it’s on a weekday, which means maybe we're getting an extra day out of our salaried souls. But this time around, it’s a Saturday. This is truly your extra day!

Plus, we won't get another chance to do leap day on a Saturday until 2048 and, for God's sake, y'all all know we'll be tickled to just see 2022.

So, let's make it memorable. There is a handful of things happening around town that are worthy of making your extra day extra special.

Cocktails from Tokyo



A world-renowned slinger of drinks from Tokyo has made his way to our fine city to take over the bar at Tei-An. Hiroyasu Kayama from Bar BenFiddich will shake and stir a special menu of cocktails made with botanicals from his own farm. Tickets are $150 per person and include three drinks. The Double Umami Old Fashioned and Shiso Bitter Gimlet have our attention.

Beer and Chocolate



Craft and Growler has set up Dude, Sweet Chocolate and Martin House Brewing. There will be four chocolates paired with four 5-ounce pours of beer. So, who thinks Martin House's Best Made Sour Pickle beer goes well with Black MMMole Chocolate Toffee?

EXPAND From top left, clockwise: butter chicken momo, Jhaneko chicken momo, mo mein, Chhola samosa at Momo To Go Kathy Tran

Eat Dumplings and Smash a Car



MoMo to Go, a Nepalese dumpling purveyor and one of our Top 100 Restaurants, will be at Hop and Sting Brewery in Grapevine from noon to 9 p.m. These dumplings are little pillows of spicy sunshine. The brewery is going all-in with a “once-in-a-generation leap day,” including a car smash from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can literally just go beat the hell out of a car. Then, settle down with a bowl of dumplings and a beer. It’s oddly appealing …

Learn to Brisket



Travis Heim of Heim Barbecue, lauded locally for his bacon burnt ends, is hosting a cooking class in Fort Worth from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. He'll cover types of brisket, grades, rubs and trimming techniques. They’ll also have a Q&A session afterward.

Barbecue, Beer, Whiskey. Bonus Bus Ride!



Local Yocal and 903 Brewery will have a full day of barbecue, whiskey and beer. And you get to ride a bus! That’s a very underrated fun time. The day starts in McKinney at Local Yocal for lunch, then you’ll hop on the bus and ride out to Ironroot Republic for a tour and tasting, the 903 Brewery one final tour and tasting. Tickets are $85, and that includes a seat on the bus.

Party Tip: Pick a buddy and make sure they're back on the bus before you leave each spot. Because no one likes to be left at a gas station in the middle of nowhere after playing tennis all day. Before cellphones. And with no money. #BuddySystemsWork

Madness, You Say?

The Inwood Theatre is cueing up The Shining at midnight (Friday night). Which is creepier: Getting in your car alone at 2 a.m. after watching Jack Nicholson lose his mind or trying to outrun those twins in a dream? (Pro tip: Having a martini at the bar inside is an excellent use of time before the movie starts.)

Dive Bar and Psychedelic Dance-Punk



If you haven’t had the curious luxury of experiencing The Prof. Fuzz 63, then Feb. 29 is the perfect day. The family band will be at Tradewinds Social Club at noon. Last year David Fletcher wrote that The Prof. Fuzz 63 “creates static-y, psychedelic dance-punk built around tongue-in-cheek lyrics that you won’t be able to resist singing along to.” At one of the best dive bars in the city on Leap Day Saturday? Can’t lose here.