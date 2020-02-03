The Navarro Cheer Road Trip Guide: Tumble (or One to Full Full) into Corsicana for Some Legit Bites

Ready? OK.

Before we gush over how amazing Jerry is and how badly we all need Monica’s mama-bear love, I pulled this “day trip” guide together with no idea what I'd find, but now I’m trying to figure out when I can drive to Corsicana again. They've got some a great restaurant game.

Back to Jerry! I think J.J. Watt said it best when he tweeted that his fiancée, Kealia Ohai, suggested they try the six-episode Netflix show. He was willing to give it a shot. Two episodes into Cheer, Watt was all like:

“JERRY HARRIS IS THE HEART AND SOUL OF NAVARRO COLLEGE CHEERLEADING. IF HE DOESN’T MAKE THE MAT, I WILL RIOT.”

These national champions of the mat are from Corsicana, just a mere 50 miles south of Dallas along Interstate 45. If you just can’t wait for Season 2, then don’t: Go to Corsicana. Stunter, tumbler, flyer, whatever fits you best. Be a basket, fall in a basket, dislocate a rib. Throw it out all there!

But, look me in my eyes: If you ever try to leave sweet Morgan alone in a trailer, I will come after you with all my soul.

Let’s eat!

Foot-long chili-cheese coney + sand volleyball = winning! Lauren Drewes Daniels

First of all, did you know that some Sonics have sand volleyball courts? There’s a quick scene filmed here (1700 W. 7th Ave.), when Lexi highly irritated saying, “They bent!” You can order a foot-long chili cheese dog and a Route 44 blue coconut-lemon-berry slush, then bump-set-spike your heart out. They even take reservations for the court. Corsicana Sonic got game!

Just down the street from that is the original Collin Street Bakery (401 W. 7th Ave.), founded in 1896. They have a full deli with sandwiches, soups and salads, in addition to their famous baked goods. And, here’s something fun: super fancy bathrooms. Probably better than Buc-ee’s.

The Across the Street Diner (125 N. Beaton St.) in the historic downtown area is one of the oldest continually operating soda fountains in Texas. How ’bout that? There is a case full of pies and cakes, along with sundaes and banana splits. But, the high-end diner food has got me bent.

Like the Hashop’s grilled cheese: homemade pimento cheese, with sliced tomato on grilled ciabatta bread. The turkey melt has a remoulade and is served on rye bread. I’ll throw that. Across the Street Diner is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.

Across the Street Bistro by Andreas, which is next to the diner and operated by the same chef, also isn’t what you’d expect along a small town main street. The diver sea scallops are served with a lobster-coral sauce, caviar, brown rice and quinoa ($34). And a maple leaf duck breast is pan seared with a roasted raspberry-chipotle sauce, truffle mash and ratatouille ($34).

Sunday brunch is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whet your whistle with cocktails and fill your belly with crudos, croque monsieur, Belgian waffles or crabs Benedict. They going all-in.

Fun fact (but, then, not really fun after all): Wolf Brand Chili got started in downtown Corsicana. The first bowls cost only one shiny nickel. And, even crazier, they made a “can car” and drove it around to promote the chili, and they had a real wolf in a cage as part of the promotional can car.

courtesy The Moontower at the Oaks

Another looker is The Moontower at the Oaks, which is the watering hole for The Oaks Golf Course. I’m not saying I’d drive all the way there for their Dirty Fries, which come with brisket, pepper jack cheese, chipotle ranch, jalapeños and chives, but, yeah, I might. Their Birdie Burger comes with an egg, bacon and avocado ranch. Very solid food game all around.

Tortilleria Matehuala and Restaurant looks like a great stop for Mexican food. Matehuala is a city in San Luis Potosí. They make their own tortillas, obs, and the thick chips, which are raved about.

So, if the only thing you can is toss your cookies or your face into a mat when you try a toe full two to whip full, then, at least you can get a great meal after. Just point your toes while you do it. It's the least you can do.