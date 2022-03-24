Support Us

Best Foodie Finds for this Weekend: Big Beer Fun, Farmers Markets and High Cream Tea

March 24, 2022 4:00AM

The Big Texas Beer Fest is back this weekend.
Foodie finds this week include a new farmers market location and festival themes ranging from beer to seltzers to just straight-up Texas. Get ready for a warm weekend with lots of outdoor events like the Dallas Kosher Chili Cook-Off or working out with Athletic Brewery.

Here are 10 food events to fill your warm weekend:

Big Texas Beer Fest 2022
Fair Park Automobile Building, 1010 First Ave.
3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26

The Big Texas Beer Fest is Dallas’ original beer festival and this year is celebrating its 10th anniversary. This year’s festival will offer beers from 100+ breweries and 450+ beers, ciders, hard seltzers, hard kombuchas, meads and more. Food from food trucks and local vendors will also be available. General admission tickets are $42.

White Rock Farmers Market
White Rock United Methodist Church, 1450 Old Gate Lane
8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 26

After 14 years at Lakepoint Church on Garland Road, the Good Local Markets is moving to a new location, White Rock United Methodist Church, this weekend. The market will showcase the same local produce, meat and eggs, bread and pastries, honey, pickles, jams and specialty foods as well as works from local artisans. Good Local staff ensures that all vendors are certified local. All vendors come from a 150-mile radius from Dallas, and all farms are checked to ensure produce is locally grown and ethically raised.

Texas Forever Fest
Haggard Park, 901 E 15th St.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday March 26

Texas Forever Fest 2022, sponsored by H-E-B, is bringing on the food, art, and people of our state to Haggard Park in Plano. The festival brings live music, Western entertainment, Texas food and drink, Texas-themed vendors, free mechanical bull rides, a kid zone, mascot photo ops and more. Admission to the festival is free, but tickets for the Spirit of Texas beer and liquor tastings are extra.

Blur Seltzie Fest
TUPPS Brewery, 721 Anderson St. in McKinney
12 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26

Hard seltzers have been all the rage, and TUPPS is bringing on the seltzers this weekend for Blur Seltzie Fest. The festival will have 20 hard seltzers, eight 6-ounce pours or four 12-ounce pours, and a 12-ounce color-changing Seltizie Fest souvenir cup. Barley by Rye will be open with lunch, and there will be live music on the stage from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $25.

“Athletic Bar” Athletic Brewing Pop-Up
Class Studios, 2801 N Central Expy #200
12 to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, March 26

Athletic Brewing is partnering with Dallas’ popular women-owned Class Studios in the West Village for a takeover pop-up bar and fitness facility called Athletic Bar. The pop-up will host outdoor classes on mat-based and bodyweight workouts, followed by a fun DJ-led happy hour and free non-alcoholic beer of your choice from Athletic Brewing. Athletic Lite, a new flagship beer, will be available for sampling as well. Proceeds from the $15 class fee will go to Two for the Trails, which supports efforts to clean up local trails.

Sip & Sleep
Celestial Beerworks, 2530 Butler St.
12 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26

Celestial Beerworks is teaming up with Baby Sleep Answers to host a day on the town for tired, sleep-deprived parents. The event is free for all to attend and chat about baby sleep with popular Instagram sleep consultant Andrea De La Torre. Most important, beer! Because just try to relax, Mom and Dad.

3rd Annual Garland Food Festival
Revolving Kitchen, 520 Shepherd Drive (Garland)
12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26

Revolving Kitchen is celebrating Garland-based restaurants, food trucks and businesses with a food festival. There will be a hot dog and wing-eating contest, raffle prizes, Dallas Sidekicks player appearances and autographs and great food from local Garland-based restaurants, food trucks, and businesses.

Afternoon Cream Tea Experience
The Dallas Tea Party Co., 1101 South Broadway St. (Carrollton)
1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26

Looking for something cute for the girls this weekend? Join The Dallas Tea Party Co. for afternoon cream tea, served with scones, traditional English clotted cream, lemon curd, fruit preserve and a selection of finger tidbits and delicate little sweets. Tickets are $15.88.


Deep Ellum Brewing Co. Social Run/Walk
DEBC, 2823 St. Louis St.
7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26

Deep Ellum Brewing is combining beer, running and food for a “3’ish” mile walk or run with three brews, breakfast and raffles. The event is untimed, but the beers and hot breakfast will surely motivate you to finish with a sparkle of sweat. The cost is $30.

Dallas Kosher Chili Cook-Off
Tiferet Isreal, 10909 Hillcrest Road
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 27

The Dallas Kosher Chili Cook-Off brings together North Texas’ Jewish communities for a day of kosher fun whether you are secular, religious, affiliated or non-affiliated. More than 40 teams will compete for bragging rights of the best kosher chili in DFW. Guests can enjoy food from dozens of teams competing for the best beef and veggie chilis, rides and games for children on the mini-midway, live music, vendors and more.
Alyssa High is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer working toward her master's degree at UNT. Alyssa writes about fun restaurants and good eats. She also has attempted to go vegan three times and failed.
Contact: Alyssa High

