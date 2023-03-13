Affogato Chronicles: Froth Coffee Sets Up in Denton

When Melissa Lazar and Mark Douglass moved from Colorado to Haslet in 2020, they saw the need for an independent coffee shop — something unlike the Starbucks store in the area. They soon opened the first Froth in Haslet, then expanded to Denton across from the University of North Texas last October. They now have plans for another store in Northlake.
“Northlake is a growing community and many of the residents of the area frequent our Haslet location," said Lazar. "We've had our eye on the area for some time and are anxious to open. We plan to offer a retail/in-store bakery experience.”
Douglass says they've had one proposal in the Haslett store with a "Will You Marry Me" in the froth. Great news: she said yes.
"The latte art is definitely our 'gimmick' for lack of a better term, but people definitely love that," he says.
Froth has a sister concept, The Rolling Pin Bakeshoppe & Cafe, an all-scratch kitchen the provides a full menu of breakfast, lunch and sweet items including quiches, breakfast burritos, bagel sandwiches, bagollis, waffles, flatbread pizzas and more. The dessert menu has unique items like Biscoff cheesecake, Jolt shake and chocolate chip cookie sundae.
Douglass says they plan to expand the bakery offerings to custom cakes, cupcakes, macarons, muffins, cookies and more.
The coffee bar has coffee and noncoffee selections, different teas and juices, and naturally caffeinated, plant-based energy drinks. Be sure to have an affogato ($4): a scoop of vanilla ice cream doused in a shot of espresso that will change your life.
There's also a Jolt Shake ($7) with vanilla ice cream, espresso grounds, milk, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
The unique take on drink names jumps off of the menu page, from specialty coffee titles like Train Stopper, Lucky Bloke, and Almond Joyous to the energy drinks called Orange Dreamsicle, Cotton Candy Frozen Candy and Pretty in Pink drink.
1611 Eagle Dr., Denton. Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.