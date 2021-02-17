Guy Fieri Ghost Kitchen Open in Southlake

The mac and cheese from Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen was a huge portion but missed the bus to flavortown.

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

“Behind-the-scenes” isn’t a phrase you’d usually associate with flamboyant Food Network star Guy Fieri. But Fieri and his restaurants are literally behind the scenes as Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen rolls out ghost kitchens across the country with one already open in Southlake.

The delivery-only restaurant operates out of Brio Italian Grille in Southlake Town Square, and future kitchens could be based out of Buca di Beppo locations in Dallas and Frisco.

With about 20 items on its menu, the restaurant’s focus is on wings and burgers, with a few over-the-top shareables and entrees in the mix. Wings ($13.99), which may or may not truly be “shareable,” come in two different Fieri signature sauces — Buffalo or bourbon-brown-sugar barbecue.

EXPAND The cake was great, though. Kristina Rowe

The brown sugar sauce also makes an appearance on the Jalapeño Pig Poppers appetizer ($12.99). For this dish, fire-roasted jalapeños are stuffed with andouille sausage and pimento cream cheese, wrapped in bacon, then glazed with the sauce.

Burgers include a cheeseburger ($11.99) with Donkey Sauce, a bacon-mac-and-cheese burger ($12.99) and a veggie burger ($9.99).

EXPAND Fieri's wings were meaty, tender and tasty. Kristina Rowe

A fried chicken sandwich ($11.99) and a Cuban ($9.99) round out the sandwich menu with fries ($4.99), fried pickles ($6.99) and macaroni and cheese ($8.99) as side options.

Ghost kitchens are a byproduct of the pandemic, and not the first one Fieri has embraced. Last spring, he founded the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, bringing together large corporations, charitable organizations and individual donors on behalf of struggling restaurant workers. Over 40,000 individuals received grants of $500 each.

Whether you love or hate Fieri’s over-the-top personality, there’s no question his Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives show on Food Network has buoyed up hundreds of small, local restaurants over the course of 33 seasons. In the Dallas area, 13 restaurants have enjoyed the buzz a profile on Triple D brings.

If you’re outside the delivery area for this latest ghost kitchen, there’s always a trip to Guy Fieri’s Taco Joint at Texas Live! in Arlington or Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar at Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Oklahoma.

For the lucky few who can sample the goods now, order online from Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen for delivery from participating third-party services.