H-E-B is One Charismatic Leader Short of a Cult as 100s Line Up for McKinney Opening

H-E-B is taunting Dallas with today's opening of its newest store in the far north suburb of McKinney. The doors didn't open until 6 a.m. but two hours earlier more than 20 people were lined up with their folding chairs under an awning H-E-B erected for the occasion; the supermarket giant has learned to expect crowds at openings locally. Last year, the line wrapped around the building at the first north-of-Dallas location in Plano, and agin in Frisco.
Dicky Billy posted on the North Texas H-E-B Fanatics page that he arrived at 3:25 a.m. today and was the 20th person in line. He was a little disappointed at receiving only a $25 gift card, a free shopping bag and free coffee and beignets ... then changed his mind: "Okay they were generous, and this was fun."
See, H-E-B sucks you in like that.
deep dive into why the store has such a devoted following, and we learned a lot about charismatic and cherry-picked leadership, along with an emphasis on innovative technology. Store personnel are also disaster response ninjas, at times arriving before the Red Cross does.
This new store at 8700 Eldorado Parkway is 118,000 square feet (same as Plano, a bit bigger than Frisco) with a full bakery, expansive deli — including a "charcuterie station" — Sushiya for fresh sushi and in-store cooking demonstrations. There are pre-made meals and a large produce section to go with the large craft beer and wine selection. The store has curbside and delivery services available too.
If you've yet to understand what the fuss is about, last year we wrote about six items worth the wait. We also recently got a taste of the grocer's in-store True Texas BBQ restaurant, which the McKinney store has as well.
In June the retailer opened a 55,000-square-foot eCommerce fulfillment center next to the Plano store aimed at driving "omnichannel growth" by fulfilling online and home delivery orders. From the website: "These facilities allow for more capacity, greater efficiency, less aisle congestion for the in-store shopper, and better product availability."
low-price Joe V's in South Dallas. There are also several Central Market stores, an upscale market, throughout the area. This may be the most burning question in grocery store land: Why can't Dallas get an H-E-B?
Another H-E-B is slated to open in Allen later this year, completing an almost perfect square of stores about 20 miles apart north of Dallas.
Other upcoming store openings include Spring Creek Parkway and Preston Road in Plano and another in Frisco at U.S. Highway 380 and FM 423. Fort Worth is getting a store near Alliance Airport, and Mansfield broke ground on a store at U.S. Highway 287 and Broad Street earlier this year.