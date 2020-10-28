Make Your Scary Sweet with These Bishop Arts Doughnuts

There are some festive sweet goods coming out of Bishop Arts this weekend worth breaking a keto diet.

The Salty Donut, the doughnut shop bringing breakfast goods of total excess, has announced a few items to get us in the Halloween spirit, and we’re willing to get a sugar overload for them.

Three doughnut options are special for the weekend holiday. These, like most of the shop’s doughnuts, are surely worth being a decadent dessert. Whether you see them that way or as, somehow, a reasonable breakfast, here they are.

Mint chocolate chip Frankenstein: 24-hour brioche filled with whipped mint-chocolate chip cream, fresh mint-infused glaze, topped with crushed Oreo cookie and hand-piped chocolate.

Boo-berry cheesecake: 24-hour, ghost-shaped brioche filled with blueberry cheesecake and topped with crushed, freeze-dried blueberries.

White chocolate skull: 24-hour, skull-shaped brioche with a white chocolate glaze.

EXPAND They're as sweet as they look. courtesy of the Salty Donut

Halloween counts as a real holiday, as in one we can say, “to hell with calories,” right?

The three flavors are available Friday and Saturday at the Bishop Arts shop and on Uber Eats for delivery.

On the latter, there’s a buy-one-get-one deal: Buy a four-pack (two white chocolate skulls, one boo-berry and one mini Frankenstein) and get another four-pack for free. Yes, that’s a lot of dough: The idea is to drop the free one to a friend, family or neighbor.

The Salty Donut, 414 W. Davis St. (Bishop Arts District). 972-707-9889. Open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.