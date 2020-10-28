 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
| Holidays |

Make Your Scary Sweet with These Bishop Arts Doughnuts

Taylor Adams | October 28, 2020 | 4:00am
Make breakfast a little festive this weekend.EXPAND
Make breakfast a little festive this weekend.
courtesy of the Salty Donut
AA

There are some festive sweet goods coming out of Bishop Arts this weekend worth breaking a keto diet.

The Salty Donut, the doughnut shop bringing breakfast goods of total excess, has announced a few items to get us in the Halloween spirit, and we’re willing to get a sugar overload for them.

Three doughnut options are special for the weekend holiday. These, like most of the shop’s doughnuts, are surely worth being a decadent dessert. Whether you see them that way or as, somehow, a reasonable breakfast, here they are.

Related Stories

Mint chocolate chip Frankenstein: 24-hour brioche filled with whipped mint-chocolate chip cream, fresh mint-infused glaze, topped with crushed Oreo cookie and hand-piped chocolate.

Boo-berry cheesecake: 24-hour, ghost-shaped brioche filled with blueberry cheesecake and topped with crushed, freeze-dried blueberries.

White chocolate skull: 24-hour, skull-shaped brioche with a white chocolate glaze.

They're as sweet as they look.EXPAND
They're as sweet as they look.
courtesy of the Salty Donut

Halloween counts as a real holiday, as in one we can say, “to hell with calories,” right?

The three flavors are available Friday and Saturday at the Bishop Arts shop and on Uber Eats for delivery.

On the latter, there’s a buy-one-get-one deal: Buy a four-pack (two white chocolate skulls, one boo-berry and one mini Frankenstein) and get another four-pack for free. Yes, that’s a lot of dough: The idea is to drop the free one to a friend, family or neighbor.

The Salty Donut, 414 W. Davis St. (Bishop Arts District). 972-707-9889. Open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

 
Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.