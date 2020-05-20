Good to Go: Haute Sweets Patisserie’s Chocolate Cake Is Rapturous, Comforting and Crunchy

Good to Go is a column where our food writers explore Dallas' restaurant scene through takeout orders, delivery boxes and reheated leftovers.

Sheltering in place making you want to indulge just a little bit?

Or maybe you’ve been asked to go back to work and you need something to calm the nerves after sheltering safely in place for so long.

A plate of pasta works for this, as can a steak. Maybe it’s the octopus taco at Revolver some of us can’t stop thinking about.

There’s one comfort food that’s fairly universal: chocolate cake.

Haute Sweets' bags also make adorable carriers if you're leaving something on a porch for a friend. Taylor Adams

And if you fall in that large boat of those who love it, go near Lake Highlands. No, really. Lake Highlands has some restaurants — not enough compared with the rest of the city, but it has good ones.

Haute Sweets Patisserie has a lot to offer on its menu, and once a month owner Tida Pichakron hosts a beignet pop-up at the shop that’s always popular.

Online ordering is a breeze here, and when you arrive, you just call them (their number's written in clear view when you pull up) and they bring it to you car.

If you’re looking to get just one, and only one, thing there, scroll down the online menu to the chocolate crunch cake.

Haute Sweets already had our attention because Pichakron makes damn good beignets, she collaborates with other chefs for projects and — pre-COVID — she shared behind-the-scenes-type videos on Instagram of making some seriously beautiful chocolate.

Cake? Who needs cake with all that? We all do, especially now.

EXPAND Layers. Sweet, sweet layers. Taylor Adams

And if you’ve ever had a sheet cake you’ve loved (thanks, Mom), you know just how comforting a slice can be. Essentially, that’s what this chocolate crunch cake is.

“It’s actually our take on the Texas sheet cake. One of our wholesale accounts requested it when we first started the business, and of course we wanted to make it better, and that’s where the chocolate crunch cake came from,” Pichakron says. “It [was] one of the first items we created and has become a staple item we carry in the case. It’s simple, but delicious.”

EXPAND The crunch Taylor Adams

If your mom made sheet cake like mine, it’s definitely an upgrade — no offense, Mother — but this one has two layers with chocolate ganache in between and on top with a cinnamon-pecan streusel above it all.

It’s hard to say what makes this small rectangle of a sweet so addictive: It could be the flavor, but it may be more so that texture contrast of a just-dense-enough, chewy cake and that layer of crunch at the top.

There’s something we love about crunchy things — the humorous Alex Beggs wrote more than 3,000 words for Bon Appétit on crispy-crunchy things. It’s a long but delightful read because it turns out we all really do love this texture in our mouths.

And implementing that facet so many people love on top of a dessert the universe loves may be "simple," as Pichakron says, but it’s luxuriously good.

Haute Sweets Patisserie, 10230 E. Northwest Highway (Northeast Dallas). Open for curbside pickup.