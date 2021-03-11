 
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
| Food News |

Heim BBQ in Dallas Got Robbed and Only Bacon Burnt Ends Will Ease Our Fury

Lauren Drewes Daniels | March 11, 2021 | 4:00am
Heim Barbecue, brisket, pickles, onions and (drum roll) burnt ends.
Heim Barbecue, brisket, pickles, onions and (drum roll) burnt ends.
Beth Rankin
AA
^
Keep Dallas Observer Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.

Support Us

Remember last December when we all looked back over 2020 and told ourselves that surely 2021 couldn't be any worse? Try not to mention that if you stop off for smoky brisket at Heim Barbecue, where February's winter storm damage was followed up this week by a visit from a burglar. It might be a sensitive point.

We talked to Travis and Emma Heim, the co-owners of Heim Barbecue, last year about their company goals, which food critic Brian Reinhart labeled as the “democratizing, brisket-for-the-people." More plainly, they strive for minimal fanfare for a plate of barbecue at lunch that doesn't require customers to wait in line for hours.

Travis started cooking barbecue after being laid off from an oil and gas company years ago. They had $100 in their bank account their first day in business operating as a food truck; they weren't sure they had enough gas to make it home. Working from that very humble place, they now they have three locations, two in Fort Worth, and their newest spot on Mockingbird Lane, which opened late last year.

Then, 2021 happened. On Wednesday they posted the following to their Facebook page:

Lightning (that was in January), busted pipes (February) and now a thief robbing them of a load of cash: a trifecta of bad luck. Needless to say, they could use some extra love this weekend. Heim has breakfast tacos to-go from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., before rolling into lunch, which starts at 11 a.m. They close when they sell out or at 9 p.m.

Heim Barbecue, 3130 W. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, Closed Monday and Tuesday

Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.