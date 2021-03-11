Heim BBQ in Dallas Got Robbed and Only Bacon Burnt Ends Will Ease Our Fury

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Remember last December when we all looked back over 2020 and told ourselves that surely 2021 couldn't be any worse? Try not to mention that if you stop off for smoky brisket at Heim Barbecue, where February's winter storm damage was followed up this week by a visit from a burglar. It might be a sensitive point.

We talked to Travis and Emma Heim, the co-owners of Heim Barbecue, last year about their company goals, which food critic Brian Reinhart labeled as the “democratizing, brisket-for-the-people." More plainly, they strive for minimal fanfare for a plate of barbecue at lunch that doesn't require customers to wait in line for hours.

Travis started cooking barbecue after being laid off from an oil and gas company years ago. They had $100 in their bank account their first day in business operating as a food truck; they weren't sure they had enough gas to make it home. Working from that very humble place, they now they have three locations, two in Fort Worth, and their newest spot on Mockingbird Lane, which opened late last year.

Then, 2021 happened. On Wednesday they posted the following to their Facebook page:

Lightning (that was in January), busted pipes (February) and now a thief robbing them of a load of cash: a trifecta of bad luck. Needless to say, they could use some extra love this weekend. Heim has breakfast tacos to-go from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., before rolling into lunch, which starts at 11 a.m. They close when they sell out or at 9 p.m.

Heim Barbecue, 3130 W. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, Closed Monday and Tuesday