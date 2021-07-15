Heim BBQ's $2 Corn Dogs Solidify Dallas as a Corn Dog City

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Dallas has a fickle relationship with tubed meat. While generations of Houstonians were raised on James Coney Island, few hot dog restaurants have persevered as a stand-alone venue in Dallas for long. The grandaddy of Dallas dog shops was Wild About Harry’s, but it recently closed. There’s been Luscher’s Red Hots, a locally owned high-end purveyor of dogs, which closed in 2016 after two years. Trinity Groves briefly hosted Hofmann Hots. And Tulsa “legend” Coney Island Hot Dog had a short-lived tango in central Arlington, but their chili had the essence of cinnamon, so who didn't see that coming?

Looks like just maybe Dallas is a corn dog town. We’ve got the original at the Texas State Fair, Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs, which just landed on Goldbelly’s nationwide shipping platform. Corn Dog with No Name, pushes fancy-schmancy corn dogs and recently opened its second location. We even have corn dog beer by Revolver Brewing.

Myungrang is a Korean hot dog outlet in Carrolton and many drive to Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie just for the Two Handed Seoul Fresh Corn Dogs.

Then, there’s the late-night corndog at Lakewood Landing made with sausage from Rudolph’s Meat Market and hand-dipped to order in a jalapeño batter. During the pandemic, people would call in and buy corn dogs for strangers; pay-it-forward corn dogs.

The mid-week specials are posted on the wall near the kitchen at Heim. Lauren Drewes Daniels

This brings us to our latest nugget of golden corn dog news; on a recent Tuesday afternoon while loitering around Love Field, we discovered that Heim BBQ's Tuesday lunch special is a $2 corn dog. Yes, I know, why would you not get barbecue? Take a breath ... we get barbecue. But, some days price points matter. We also had to try them because there’s also the question that needs to be answered: Why would anyone get a corn dog there?

Heim, like the other successful corn-dog pushers in town, doesn’t just stick a dog on a stick and fry it in batter. They employ 44 Farms all-beef franks, a smokey lean meat, then dip it in a beer-soaked batter made in-store.

The dogs are cooked perfectly, not even a wee bit greasy, a crisp light brown crust encases a softer cornbread middle that is wrapped around the meaty dog. This corn dog has layers of texture and smokey beer flavor. And that’s exactly why someone would get a $2 corn dog at Heim.

While sitting out on their patio enjoying a $5 lunch (!) and yelling “Where you goin'?” at all planes flying overhead, it suddenly got eerily quiet. The cars and planes had all traveled on. Calm fell over the city. Then nothing happened. But, yeah, a corn dog town for sure.

Heim BBQ, 3130 W. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.