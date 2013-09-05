Here Are the Best Team-Specific Bars in Dallas to Watch Football

Bears FansThe Wing'd Nut Sports Bar and Grill
720 E. Campbell Road, Richardson
This restaurant and bar has been a gathering spot for former Chicagolanders for years now. At halftime, fans all do a line dance to the Super Bowl Shuffle. JK. Honestly, we're not here to cause no trouble. As the name implies, they're very proud of their wings here. Games days can get comfortably packed.
The Back 9
Broncos Fans
4060 Belt Line Road, Addison
When any Denver team is in Dallas, they are heard. A home game can sound like an away game. It's because Dallas is, in part, a transplant city. Anyway, there's a big contingency of Coloradans in Dallas. A Broncos Facebook Group recently adopted The Back 9 in Addison as their gameday home away from home. The Back 9 is offering half-priced pizzas during all Broncos games, 12 wings for $15 and "Sound on for every game no matter the day," which is apparently the true test of faith to these fan clubs. And $3 gameday vodkas.
Bills FansHideaway
14902 Preston Road
The DFW Bills Backers group meets at two places in North Texas, The Hideaway in Dallas and Buffalo Bros. Pizza Wings and Subs in Fort Worth. They have a dedicated area for "every game" with lots of TVs, wings, Canadian beer and the Bills game on audio. After the Bills score, they play the song "Shout."
Chiefs FansThe Wing'd Nut Sports Bar and Grill
720 E. Campbell Road, Richardson
The Wing'd Nut is an equal-opportunity sports spot, so it also hosts Chiefs-watching parties. The large open bar and dining area are surrounded by TVs. The place draws a good K.C. crowd, but gets more people out for Bears games. Split custody. The Bears and Chiefs don't play each other in the regular season this year (they did in the preseason). On Mondays, look for $2 Bud Lights, Miller Lites and Coors Lights.
Commanders Fans
Austin Avenue Grill & Sports Bar
935 W. Parker Road, Plano
Burgundy and Gold fans, who have more than 2,000 followers on their Facebook page, meet at Austin Avenue Grill and Sports Bar weekly. Be warned: Commanders love to hate the Cowboys. It's part of their zest.
Forty-Niners FansAddison Point
4578 Belt Line Road, Addison
49ers fans have been congregating at Addison Point for at least a decade. For some games, they take over a portion of the parking lot outside and set up a big screen. Other times, when it's not time for football, this is a popular place for karaoke; good note to tuck away for later.
The Frisco Bar & Grill
6750 Gaylord Parkway, Frisco
The Frisco Bar. Get it? Yeah? See what they did there? A fan group called 49ers United meets at this spot near The Star in Frisco on game days. They have all the comforting bar food you need during a football game, plus plenty of TVs.
Packers FansLambeau's America
4131 Deer Creek, No. 110, Highland Village
Green Bay fans have a couple of options locally. If you're not able to make it up to Lambeau Field, the bar Lambeau's America in Highland Village is a good option. Manager Jeremy Garza says it's not just a Packers' place, but if any group camps out in front of a TV, they basically get dibs on that screen. Garza says that goes for any team, but given the name, a lot of cheeseheads show up. Game day specials are offered on the bit-of-everything menu.
Fireplace Lounge
3122 Samuell Blvd.
Just north of I-30 in East Dallas, this smack-talkin' dive bar is a solid Packer enclave. A quick call to the restaurant asking if they do, in fact, get many Packer fans was met with a very affirmative and proud, "Yeah, we sure do."
The Blackfriar Pub
2621 McKinney Ave.
The Blackfriar wins the prize for the most interesting menage a trois of sports teams: Manchester United, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Packers. It's the self-appointed "official HQ for Packers fans" and all season long cheese curds are on the menu to prove it.
Patriot FansBuffalo Joe's
3636 Frankford Road
Patriot fans have been meeting at Buffalo Joe's for at least a decade. They share a space with Giants fans, but per the restaurant, the groups usually just stake out their own territories. Buffalo Joe's has pizza and wings, burgers and sandwiches. Karaoke Tuesday is evidently the bomb here too.
Raiders Fans
Ron's Place
4145 Belt Line Road, Addison
The Facebook group DFW Raiders 4 Life has been meeting at Ron's Place in Addison for a few years. If you go, just don't look any of them in the eyes. (Using some very scientific data – Twitter – it was determined that Raiders fans are the moodiest after losing, which is something they've been doing a bit of lately.) Either way, this English-style pub looks like a great neighborhood restaurant and whiskey bar, plus 32 craft beers are available. And we're not going to make a joke here about "more beer to cry in" because, honestly, we're a little scared of Raiders fans.
Saints FansTwilite Lounge
2640 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)
Saints fans though, right? Who dat and all that? Saints fans head to The Twilite Lounge in either Fort Worth or Dallas to find more Saints fans. And the Deep Ellum location is a cool hangout no matter what your MO is. It has old soul vibes and a great patio in back when the weather is nice.
Seahawks Fans
Bar Louie – Music Factory
360 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving
The DFW Seahawks Fan Club often meets at Bar Louie in Iriving. This is actually a pretty big space with a large bar in the middle. Bar Louie is meant to be a loud, rowdy place and, evidently, Seahawks fans aren't shy. Good burgers and bar food, plus just about any drink you could dream up, are additional lures .
The Sports Garden DFW
1850 Belt Line Road, Coppell
This a big spot for sand volleyball but it also hosts two nests during the week: the Eagles nests and Seahawks nests. This Sunday, the Eagles, Cowboys and Seahawks are all playing at noon. Wow. About to find out who can claim territory the best. The Sports Garden is a full-service restaurant with a menu of bar food (nachos, chicken wings, loaded fries and even a party starter).
Vikings FansTNT Sports Bar and Grill
14902 Preston Road
TNT has been home for Vikings fans for 30 years. It's a purple utopia. A quick call to the restaurant revealed that Viking fans get happy hour prices during games. Ask for the Viking Burger, with brisket, bacon, cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce and an onion ring.