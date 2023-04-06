Cracked & Crepe Brings Good Decor, Vibes and Brunch to North Texas

Cracked & Crepe
, an Aubrey-based brunch spot, recently opened the doors to its second and third locations in North Texas. The original restaurant, which opened about a year ago, quickly became known among locals for its stylish decor, loaded berry crepes and ridiculously large kids’ meals. The two new locations are in Frisco and Flower Mound, but despite the rapid expansion, the locally revered brunch spot has stuck true to its good vibes and hearty portions.
The floral-themed photo wall in the back adds a nice backdrop for food photography.
Anisha Holla
The menu here is large, perhaps a curtain-raiser for the serving sizes. Southern chicken-fried chicken is a formidable hunk of chicken that’s been hand-breaded, deep-fried and doused in cream gravy. Breakfast sandwiches, tacos and burritos come stuffed to the brim with potatoes, cheese and other fixings. Steel-cut oats and acai bowls are loaded generously with different berries, granolas and nuts. If you can come with a group of friends, order some plates for the table. Everything is sized for sharing.
Eggs are omnipresent in the Cracked & Crepe menu, perhaps an allusion to the first portion of the restaurant name. Order them whisked into an omelet, pan-fried atop a hash brown skillet or poached on a toasted Benedict. Other creative egg-based dishes include a Mexican migas plate, a steak & eggs dish and scrambled-egg quesadillas. Most meals are customizable and come with your choice of potatoes, toast or fruit.
The eggs Benedict platter comes with a side of pan-fried hash browns and spicy chipotle hollandaise sauce.
Anisha Holla
The "crepe" part of the name doesn’t disappoint either. Cracked & Crepe serves several varieties of crepes, both sweet and savory. Prices range from around $9 to $14, a reasonable price for the kitchen’s portions. An "ultimate berry" crepe ($12) comes stuffed with fresh berries and mascarpone cheese. Add a Nutella drizzle to the top for an extra sugar rush. The "breakfast crepe pocket" ($11.25) is a good savory option that comes stuffed with spinach, cheese and meat. Crepes are topped with generous mounds of toppings ranging from fresh fruit to runny eggs.
Strawberry-banana crepes come drizzled in Nutella and topped with whipped cream. They're really big.
Anisha Holla
The biggest crowd-pleaser here seems to be the kids’ meals. Options include breaded chicken tenders ($5.95), cinnamon-battered french toast ($5.75) and kids’ cheeseburgers ($5) and come with sides like fruit, fries and eggs. Cracked & Crepe didn’t underestimate the child’s appetite. The larger-than-average approach to your typical kid’s meal is a nice surprise for the kids and your wallet.
Cracked & Crepe isn’t open too many hours of the day. When it is, it gets busy. Seating is assigned on a walk-in basis and wait times can spike up to 30 minutes during peak brunch time. But our verdict is that it’s worth it for the good vibes. And portions.
Cracked & Crepe, 27379 E. University Drive, No.100, Aubrey; 8050 Preston Road, No. 107, Frisco; and 5851 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound. Open daily, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.