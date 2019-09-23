Hudson House Is Bringing a Raw Bar and Atlantic Seafood to East Dallas

The former IHOP spot at the southeast corner of East Mockingbird Lane and Abrams Road is getting a face-lift that comes with oysters.

It’s not the same Lakewood you grew up with.

In the last few years, the Lakewood Village, Hillside Village and Mockingbird Commons shopping centers have undergone massive transformation, bringing elevated restaurant options to a once somewhat stagnant intersection.

The newest addition to East Mockingbird Lane and Abrams Road is Hudson House, an upscale seafood restaurant and raw bar opening early next year. It will be the company’s third outpost.

“There was no question that Lakewood would harbor our third Hudson House,” says founder Hunter Pond in a release. “We can’t wait to bring the classic, energetic vibe surrounding our Highland Park and Addison spots to East Dallas.”

Sure, East Dallas could use more oysters. Hudson House

Hudson House has a diverse menu, with fresh East Coast oysters, sandwiches and plates of chicken, salmon and shrimp. They’ll also serve Atlantic redfish, halibut, scallops, a 2-pound lobster and seafood towers.

That’s quite an about-face for 4040 Abrams Road, where IHOP previously served all-day breakfast for years. Gone are the days of $6 flapjacks. A major remodel is getting underway to transform the restaurant into a sophisticated dining room.

The entrance of Hudson House to the northern edge of Lakewood is yet another shift as more restaurants cater to the increasingly affluent neighborhood. Longtime staples such as Taco Joint and White Rock Coffee Express are being surrounded with newer concepts, often with higher price points.

The renovated shopping centers are now home to Olivella’s Neo Pizza Napoletana, Dream Cafe and Hillside Tavern, the latter of which opened earlier this year. Farther up Abrams, Alamo Drafthouse brought its full-service movie theater and bar experience to the edge of this area near Lake Highlands in 2018.

EXPAND Halibut, chicken Parmesan and scallops Hudson House

Hudson House is aiming to draw the family crowd to the massive 4,500-square-foot space, which means, yes, popcorn chicken is also on the menu.

The bar boasts an impressive cocktail menu, with the “World’s coldest martini” and a daily happy hour, which will have martinis, Bellinis, oysters and its popular cheeseburger all at half-price.

Hudson House is from Hunter Pond’s Vandelay Hospitality. That’s the group behind oh-so-popular East Hampton Sandwich Company, which has grown to six locations scattered across Dallas-Fort Worth with two in Houston. They’re also opening a steakhouse called Drake’s, but have not yet announced specifics.

Hudson House, 4040 Abrams Road. Set to open early 2020; hours will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.