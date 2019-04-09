This Uptown Dallas Bar Has Transformed Itself Into a Game of Thrones Pop-Up

From Khaleesi to dragon eggs, Ill Minster Pub has been taken over by Game of Thrones .

Winter is almost here for fans of hit HBO series Game of Thrones, which kicks off its final season Sunday, and fans can celebrate Westeros-style at a Dallas bar. Ill Minster Pub in Uptown has created a Game of Thrones pop-up to celebrate the show’s eighth and final season.

“Game of Thrones is such a classic,” says Ill Minster Pub owner Patrick Gorman, “and it’s in line with the theme of the bar.”

Ill Minster Pub is a dimly lit, London-themed bar with black brick walls, which are bedecked with historical images. The leather couches in the back area create an inviting feel, spacious enough for Game of Thrones watch parties. However, it is uncertain whether Ill Minster Pub will be hosting watch parties once the season premieres, because the bar has not yet acquired the rights to screen the series.

Patrons can take a selfie in the Iron Throne.

“We are still kind of in limbo with HBO, so we’re waiting on them before we host any screening events," Gorman says.

Even if Ill Minster Pub doesn’t acquire screening rights for Game of Thrones, the pop-up is still worth a visit for fans of the series. The walls are lined with house flags and portraits of figures from the show. Dragons are found throughout all of the bar’s spaces, and the Iron Throne in the back makes for the perfect Instagram photo-op.

“We’ve had the Iron Throne for about two years,” Gorman says, “so we just had the idea of a Game of Thrones pop-up and rolled with it.”

Whatever GOT flag you fly, you'll find it at Ill Minster.

Crafted especially for the pop-up are eight Game of Thrones-themed cocktails, including the King of the North, which consists of Ketel One Vodka, strawberry cordial, fresh lemon and touches of Champagne. Another cocktail is the Iron Throne, which contains Absolut Mandrin Vodka, blackberries, raspberries, fresh lime and ginger beer. All Game of Thrones cocktails are $10.

The Game of Thrones pop-up currently has no set end date. Despite still awaiting permission for screening parties, Ill Minster Pub will host a Game of Thrones trivia night Sunday, April 14 at 6 p.m., before the season premiere airs on HBO.

Ill Minster Pub, 2600 Cedar Springs Road (Uptown)