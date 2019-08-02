Where to Celebrate International Beer Day this Friday

In case you aren’t aware, this is a tremendous week to celebrate our favorite beverage. On Wednesday, Peticolas Brewing in the Design District hinted on social media that they will begin canning some of their award-winning beer on Sept. 1, the first day Texas craft breweries can legally sell beer to-go from their own premises. And Thursday was National IPA Day, so hop-heads could rejoice.

Not that we ever need a special date on the calendar to crack open a cold one, but if the folks who decide which days of the year are officially set aside for imbibing, we’re not going to reject such direction. For what it’s worth (a lot), Friday, Aug. 2, is International Beer Day, and as it happens, there are plenty of excellent opportunities across North Texas to celebrate this high, possibly unholy, holiday.

Some events are designed to specifically celebrate International Beer Day while others just seem to be mighty fine beer-centric events that could turn any day into a barley-based holiday. Either way, Friday is a good day to update your ride-share app and sneak out of the office a bit early.

Cowtown Brewing Company

1301 E. Belknap St., Fort Worth



11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2

Cowtown Brewing Company in Fort Worth will sell grawlers of its beers for $3 off from open to close, while happy hour runs from 2 to 6 p.m. with $2 off all regular drafts. Order the brewpub’s pork chop special, and a beer is included. More info.

Katy Trail Ice House

3127 Routh St. (Uptown)



5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2

Katy Trail Ice House in Dallas will host the birthday party for Deep Ellum Brewing Company’s Dallas Blonde. The local ale turns 7, but instead of receiving presents, drinkers purchasing a Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde will receive a commemorative schooner or pint glass. More info.

Lakewood Brewing Company

2302 Executive Drive, Garland



11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2

Lakewood Brewing will tap its annual, seasonal Peanut Butter Temptress imperial milk stout when its taproom opens. Commemorative glassware for this tapping is limited, so take lunch early. More info.

Lone Star Taps & Caps

4740 State Highway 121 #500, Lewisville



4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2

Lone Star Taps and Caps in Lewisville teams up with the Mad Mallow for a wacky but sweet-sounding beer and marshmallow pairing. All-natural gourmet marshmallows will be paired with five different craft beers, most of which will be local brews. Ticket options include VIP and kids’ marshmallow-only choices. More info.

Steam Theory Brewing Company

340 Singleton Blvd. #100 (West Dallas)



7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2

Steam Theory Brewing Company will tap its new altbier, 35E, which is a collaboration with Rabbit Hole Brewing in Justin, this Friday. If you find yourself closer to the western edge of DFW, Rabbit Hole will also tap its version of the altbier collaboration, named 35W, at 5 p.m. More info.