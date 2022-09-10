Support Us

Chef John Tesar to Host Michelin-Starred Knife & Spoon Dinners in Plano

September 10, 2022 4:00AM

Knife & Spoon pop-up reservations are available on Resy.
Michelin won't bring its star-studded guide to Texas, so chef John Tesar is bringing it to us.

Long-time chef John Tesar packaged his highly lauded Dallas steakhouse Knife with his other concept,  Spoon, a seafood restaurant that operated for several years in Preston Center before closing in 2014. He's found a home for Knife & Spoon at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, where this year it was awarded a Michelin star.

We bemoaned the fact that Texas restaurants don't get Michelin stars because the rubber tire people don't feel the Lone Star State merits being cited in their guides. We feel it's all a big tease.
click to enlarge
Chef John Tesar is bringing his fluffy friend to Dallas.
Knife Steakhouse
While Knife has locations in both Dallas and Plano, we don't have Knife & Spoon. But now, anyone looking to update their Michelin dining scorecard might soon have a new opportunity.

Tesar is bringing Knife & Spoon's menu to Dallas, via a three-night pop-up in October at Knife Steakhouse in Plano. Tesar will create his most popular dishes from the Orlando restaurant. The four-course dinner will cost $165 and include a hamachi crudo, king crab in the style of scampi, goat cheese ravioli and a 45-day dry-aged 44 Farms strip with caviar potato pave. The meal ends with dark chocolate-covered strawberries and panna cotta dessert.

Reservations for the Knife & Spoon pop-up are available on Resy, with availability for 40 guests per evening. The three dates are Oct. 11, 12 and 15.

For a bit of preview, here's what Michelin has to say about the restaurant:

"Care and skill are the hallmarks of this team, as they turn out contemporary steakhouse fare woven with seafood. ... The dry-aged steaks are big and beautiful, and sides are attention-grabbing, evidenced by the house-made pasta in the luscious mac and cheese."

Knife Steakhouse is located at The Shops at Willowbend at 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

