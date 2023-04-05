 The Miami-Based Restaurant, Komodo, Opens in Dallas this Weekend | Dallas Observer
Komodo Dallas Opens This Weekend in Deep Ellum

April 5, 2023 7:00AM

Komodo's menu will be a mix of Southeast Asian dishes with some Texas flare. Ashley Estave
Komodo Dallas is bringing Miami's tropical magnetism and Southeast Asian cuisine to Dallas’ Epic Development with a new 23,000-square-foot space.

Komodo Miami was opened in 2015 by Groot Hospitality, the Miami-based hospitality venture founded by David Grutman. He has a stake in several Miami restaurants and clubs and was listed by Rolling Stone as one of the 50 most important people in electronic dance music.

The about page on Grutman's website is a like a National Honor Society for social media-driven, swirly heads concepts: "He has reestablished the Miami area as a contemporary hotspot by imagining dining, hospitality and nightlife through a lens of lavish design, in-demand talent, a frisson of celebrity, social media moments, and, most importantly, escapist fun."

("Swirly heads" mean people swirl their heads to see who else is there. Kind of like bobble heads.)

Komodo Dallas marks the company’s first foray outside of South Florida. This location offers unique cocktails, upscale décor, "eye-catching wallpaper and a dramatic fabric-draped corridor," according to the website, all with a Texan flare to the menu.

The venue's interior designs are based on the original Komodo, such as signature illuminated “bamboo” cutout columns and duck display windows designed by ICRAVE, a New York-based firm. The two-story restaurant will accommodate up to 270 diners across tabletop, booth and bar seats.
The menu includes steak, salads and a full sushi bar.
The menu will offer a range of Southeast Asian dishes with local and global touches, ranging from regularly rotating specials to house favorites such as signature Peking duck, salmon tacos, miso Chilean sea bass skewers and plant-based kung pao chicken along with a full sushi bar.

From tomahawk to filet preparations, wagyu steaks are sourced from Texas. And a Szechuan Texas quail, available as a small plate, is made using locally sourced quail, Szechuan peppercorns, chili and white sesame.

As the grand opening approaches, the restaurant has big shoes to fill. According to a press release, the original location is one of the most profitable restaurants in the U.S.

Reservations are highly recommended. The restaurant opens this Friday, April 7, but the next available reservation is April 19 at 10 p.m. For a normal dinner time, you'll have to wait until Tuesday, May 2, at 8 p.m. Never mind. Just took that one. Gotta see this stuff. How about 5:30 p.m.?

You'll need a credit card to reserve a spot. No-shows or cancellations within 24 hours of the reservation time will cost $25 per person.

Komodo Dallas 2550 Pacific Ave. Tuesday – Wednesday, 5–10 p.m.; Thursday – Saturday, 5–11 p.m.; Sunday, 5 –9 p.m. Lounge is open Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.; happy hour, 4–7 p.m.
