Your Dinner Options for Valentine’s 2020

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and with so many great restaurants in Dallas, it’s hard to choose where you will be taking the love of your life (or the Hinge match you’ve known for a month) for the dinner portion.

Yup, dinner is still a must on date nights, so we’ve put together a guide to the best Valentine’s Day dinners in town this year. Below are 14 dinners for the 14th (and some for the 15th).

EXPAND Gnocchi di Luigi at 400 Gradi Kathy Tran

400 Gradi



5 to 11 p.m. Feb. 14

2000 Ross Ave., Suite 140 (downtown)

$55 per person + $20 for wine pairing

Things can be great when you’re downtown, and when you dine at 400 Gradi. This Aussie-Italian fusion restaurant will offer four courses for Valentine’s Day, including scallops, gnocchi di luigi, tagliatelle alla Bolognese and chocolate torte with rose gelato and more.

Bulla Gastrobar



5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14

6007 Legacy Drive, Suite 180, Plano (Legacy West)

$110 per couple

Spanish tapas were meant to be shared, and Bulla Gastrobar is letting couples pick and choose from several items inspired by Spain. Choose from huevos Bulla, caldoso de Bogavante con marisco, churros, flan and more. Each guest gets a complimentary glass of sparkling wine, plus a Champagne toast.

EXPAND Caldoso de Bogavante at Bulla Gastrobar courtesy Bulla Gastrobar

Bullion



5 to 10:30 p.m. Feb. 14 and 15

400 S. Record St. (downtown)

$145 per person + $95 wine pairing

A four-course menu, festive art and flowing roses await you this Valentine’s Day at Bullion. Get a fantastic view from downtown Dallas while feasting on hamachi, lobster bisque, beef filet with black truffle fondant potato and grilled scallion or poached salmon with mushroom consommé and root vegetables. Plus, the neon red sign above the bar that will read “All you need is love” that night should make for the perfect Instagram photo-op.

Cantina Laredo



5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 10-15

1125 Legacy Drive, Suite 102, Frisco

$35 per person + $15 drink pairing

Mexican food is never a bad idea on Valentine’s Day (or any other day, for that matter). Cantina Laredo’s tapas de salmon are the perfect sharable. Plus, you won’t be able to find the enchiladas de congrejo anywhere else.

A friend in the Commons Club Taylor Adams

Commons Club



5:30 to 10:45 p.m. Feb. 14 and 15

1445 Turtle Creek Blvd. (Design District)

$90 per person + $60 wine pairing

Commons Club is one of our more exciting new restaurants, located inside Virgin Hotels Dallas. This Valentine's, they'll have a special five-course menu, with Cape Hatteras oysters, short rib cappellacci, soft camembert and more.

El Fenix



11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 14

Multiple locations

$19.99

Looking to keep it simple? El Fenix will offer $19.99 fajitas for two on Valentine’s Day. No reservations required.

Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck



5 to 11 p.m. Feb. 14 and 15

300 Reunion Blvd. (downtown)

$135 per person + $35 for wine pairing

If you want to splurge, Reunion Tower will help take your Valentine’s Day to brand new heights. Chef Jacob Williamson will prepare six courses of Asian-inspired cuisine, including caviar bao, big eye tuna tartare, Maine lobster robata, passion fruit baked Alaska and more.

Gorji



5 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 13-15

5100 Belt Line Road, Suite 402 (Far North Dallas)

$125 per person, 972-503-7080

Healthy new Mediterranean food, plus vegetarian options? Sounds like Gorji will impress even the most particular eaters. Be sure to try the venison loin with grilled avocado, or the three-cheese-spinach lasagna, plus many more. Guests who come in on Feb. 13 or 15 will receive a complimentary glass of Champagne. Reservations and pre-payment are required.

Holy Grail Pub



7 p.m. Feb. 14 and 15

8240 Preston Road, Suite 150, Plano

$50 per person, 972-377-6633

Holy Grail Pub is taking Valentine’s Day guests on a cocktail pairing journey. Guests will be able to try a chili-rubbed pork chop with blackened zucchini paired with the Whistle Pig Godfather cocktail, as well as the roasted mushrooms with orecchiette pasta and pistachio pesto paired with Firestone Walker Anniversary XXIII. This dinner starts promptly at 7 p.m., and guests must arrive by that time.

MoMo Italian Kitchen



5:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 13-15

8989 Forest Lane, Suite 130 (Lake Highlands)

$80 per couple, 972-234-6800

For lighter fare and more tame alcohol options, MoMo is the perfect cozy spot for you and your lover this Valentine’s Day. Start off with light options, like the lamb and parsley soup or the beet salad, and work your way up to braised rabbit pappardelle or tortelli formaggio. Plus, enjoy a lovely tiramisu for dessert.

Nosh Bistro



5:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14

8611 Hillcrest Road, Suite 100 (North Dallas)

Prices vary

Prix fixe not really your thing? If not, you might be looking to Nosh, where chef Avner Samuel will prepare a-la-carte offerings. You'll find a selection of Mediterranean items, including grilled half rack of lamb, braised short rib with mashed potatoes and pan-seared prime beef tenderloin.

Sea Breeze

5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14

4017 Preston Road, Suite 530, Plano

$80 per person + $20 wine pairing, 972-473-2722

One of Plano’s popular seafood destinations is allowing guests to mix and match menu items this Valentine’s Day. Start with some shrimp cocktail or tuna nachos. Then go to seared sea scallops, lobster thermidor, chocolate cappuccino cheesecake and more.

Table 13

6:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 12-15

4812 Belt Line Road (Far North Dallas)

$85 per person, 972-789-9558

Dinner and a show? That’s what guests of Table 13 can look forward to all throughout the week of Valentine’s Day. Guests can feast upon several surf-and-turf items, including steak delmonico, stuffed flounder, hearts of palm salad and more. Plus, hear live performances from local acts, including Melani Skybell Duo and Marc Toussiant Combo.

Upside West Village



11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 15-16

2950 Cityplace W. Blvd. (Uptown)

$20.20 per person, 469-904-1278

Unable to have dinner that Friday? Upside West Village at the Canopy Hotel will offer a rooftop brunch the following Saturday and Sunday. Indulge in many decadent offerings, including coddled egg, avocado toast and strata brulee.