After Fire at Manny’s Uptown, Let’s Throw Some Love Their Way

Need an excuse to eat Tex-Mex? Nope, didn’t think so. But, let’s pretend you do.

Late on Christmas Eve, employees closing up at Manny’s in Uptown smelled smoke and called 911. According to a report filed by WFAA, an exhaust fan in the lady’s restroom had sparked a fire that quickly spread. By the time Dallas-Fire Rescue got there at 12:34 a.m., smoke was billowing out of the rafters. After cutting a hole in the roof, it took firefighters about 20 minutes to fully extinguish the blaze.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Manny’s Uptown posted to their Instagram that they will be closed temporarily, but invite patrons to their other locations, where they’re trying to find places for now-displaced employees. There's never a good time to wake up without a job, but especially Christmas Day. That can have a special sting to it.

So, let’s try to throw a little love their way and support them and their employees over the next few months at any of their other locations. Because if there is one thing we can get behind in this city, it’s a plate of brisket tacos, which was one of our 100 Favorite Dishes in 2012. Or possibly other Tex-Mex plates at Manny’s, which was hailed best in the city in 2013.

Other Manny’s locations:

Far North Dallas: 7601 Campbell Road, Suite 725

East Dallas: 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 200

Southlake: 151 N. Nolen Drive, Suite 100