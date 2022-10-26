McDonald's Announces Return of McRib, Then Just Like Keyser Söze, Poof ... It'll Be Gone

Then just when you've developed a taste for it and are craving another, you can't find it. Was it even real? Is the McRib Turkish or was his father really German? Was the McRib ever really there? That is power.
McDonald's announced on Twitter that on Halloween it's bringing back its most elusive item since the riot-inducing Szechuan Sauce, or the more recent eBay-busting adult happy meals. Mickey D's always touts it as a limited-time deal, but this time the fast food giant claims "this is its farewell tour."
There are few things in this world that can cause a Tweetstorm like the McRib. The pork shoulder sandwich gets only a semi-seasonal release that seems to happen exactly at the point when we collectively stop thinking about it. Naturally, it started a Tweet-typhoon that hasn't stopped. Our favorite is the Pig McNugget, which we'll never be able to stop seeing now.
the mcrib is coming back 10.31 but this is its farewell tour— McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 24, 2022
Don't think that McDonald's is dumb enough to let the McRib disappear the way Kevin Spacey did at the end of The Usual Suspects. Why? Because in this scenario, we're all Chazz Palminteri grilling McDonald's to tell us whether the McRib is going away for good. Meanwhile, McDonald's is looking right through us to the ad posters on the back wall in which the fast food chain first proclaimed the exact same thing back in 2005.
Fun fact:— The Call is Coming from Inside the Nash (@Nash076) October 25, 2022
The McRib is "boneless" because it's just bunches and bits of hog leftovers dosed with chemical and squished in a machine.
It's more or less a Pig McNugget. https://t.co/zJIKZqIAXj
The idea for a McRib farewell tour actually has origins in Dallas. According to a 2005 story in AdWeek, the Dallas-based marketing agency Moroch Partners announced it was working with McDonald's on the last "McRib Farewell Tour" to determine "consumer sentiment about the survival of the sandwich."
In a press release from Oct. 24 McDonald's writes, "Like any true farewell tour, we’re hoping this isn’t a “goodbye” but a “see you later.”
The greatest trick a fast-food conglomerate ever pulled was convincing the world that the McRib would never be back for a limited time only.