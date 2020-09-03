Meal Kits for Labor Day in Dallas

Whether you’re grilling at home or taking it easy with takeout, you can take your pick of family meals and special deals to make your Labor Day weekend a little tastier. With everything from barbecue and burgers to Thai and Mexican, here are some local restaurants in Dallas offering something special for your holiday weekend.

The Labor Day chef kit from Asian Mint Courtesy of Asian Mint

Asian Mint 11617 N. Central Expressway, No. 135 (North Dallas); 4246 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn); 5450 W. Lovers Lane (Inwood Village, North Dallas); 300 W. Campbell Road, No. 140, Richardson

Asian Mint is offering a family Labor Day weekend special that feeds four people. The special includes six bottles of assorted Asian beers, crispy egg rolls, papaya salad, chicken-basil fried rice and chicken clear noodle stir fry for $75.

The special is available Friday through Saturday at the Oak Lawn, Inwood Village and Richardson locations and Friday through Sunday at the Forest location. Order online for curbside pickup.

Open for curbside pickup 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p..m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m to 9 p.m. Saturday at Oak Lawn, Inwood Village and Richardson. 11 a.m to 9 p.m. daily at Central and Forest.

Cattleack Barbecue 13628 Gamma Road, Farmers Branch

In addition to Cattleack Barbecue’s usual Thursday and Friday lunch hours, the in-demand barbecue spot will be open on Saturday for Labor Day weekend. The smokers will be fired up for chopped whole hogs all three days.

In addition to the full menu, features will include pork steaks on Thursday and Saturday, and homemade Akaushi wagyu hog dogs and chili dogs. Two-pound packs of chilled hot dogs for grilling at home will also be available in limited quantities.

Open for takeout and limited dine-in 10:30 a.m to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and the first Saturday of the month.

Kenny’s Burger Joint 5809 Preston Road, No. 588, Plano; 1377 Legacy Drive, No. 120, Frisco

Grill-it-yourself burger kits are perfect for Labor Day, but they’re also great anytime. Luckily, Kenny’s Burger Joint offers the kits regularly.

Kits include burgers, buns, veggies and condiments plus french fries and ice cream for dessert. The best thing about these kits is that you can order them per person, so whether you’re a family of one or 10, you can get as many or as few as you need.

Call either location to order burger kits, or order online from the full menu.

Open for takeout and limited dine-in 11 a.m to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at both locations.

Budin Azteca from Meso Maya Courtesy of Meso Maya

Meso Maya 11909 Preston Road, No. 1426 (North Dallas); 1611 McKinney Ave. (near downtown); 4123 Abrams Road (East Dallas); additional locations in Plano and Addison

If you’ve got margaritas in mind for the holiday weekend, you can pick up a half-gallon to-go for $35 from Meso Maya. Add that same half-gallon of margaritas to a family meal for just $20.

Takeout meals for four ($45) are built around enchiladas or budin azteca, a regional Mexican specialty of the restaurant. Meals include family-size entrees, rice, black beans, chips and salsa.

Open for takeout and limited dine-in 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.Friday and Saturday. The Lakewood location is open until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Musume 2330 Flora St., No. 100 (Dallas Arts District)

If you’re craving sushi and sake for Labor Day, Musume has a takeout special that fits the bill.

This meal feeds four to six for $150, and includes a bottle of sake, yellowtail serrano, roasted sea bass, five-spice duck confit and chocolate mousse. Sushi includes a rainbow roll and a “Labor Day” roll with snow crab and cucumber avocado topped with tuna, strawberry and sweet miso sauce.

Open for curbside pick-up, limited dine-in and delivery via Grubhub 11 a.m to 2 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m to 2 p.m. and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday; 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 5 to 10 p.m Sunday.

Smoked brisket from One 90 Courtesy of One 90 Smoked Meats

One 90 Smoked Meats 10240 Northwest Highway (Northeast Dallas)

Let One 90 do the smoking for you and save some money by ordering a whole brisket ($120) or a whole bone-in pork shoulder ($69.99) this weekend. You can place your order online and pick it up Sunday between noon and 3:30 p.m.

You can also order other packaged meats in smaller quantities, as well as sandwiches, meat plates, tacos and more for curbside pickup.

Open for takeout 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Sixty Vines 500 Crescent Court, No. 160 (Uptown); 3701 Dallas Parkway, Plano

If you plan on winding down with some wine, Sixty Vines is offering 50% off all bottles of wine all weekend. They also offer heat-and-eat meal kits for four with entrees, vegetables, salad and wine for curbside pick-up.

The meals offered vary daily. For example, the Friday dinner for four ($100) has filet mignon while the brunch for four ($60) offered Saturday and Sunday until 3 p.m includes French toast, frittata, and mimosas.

Open for curbside pick-up, limited dine-in and delivery through DoorDash 11 a.m to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday; 11 a.m to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Vacuum-sealed barbecue Courtesy of Slow Bone

Slow Bone BBQ 2234 Irving Blvd. (Design District)

To many people, a long weekend means barbecue, and if you want to skip the line at Slow Bone, you can order online ahead of time for pickup. Just place your order by 3 p.m. one day before you want it. Then pick it up through the side entrance by the picnic tables.

Slow Bone is also offering chilled and vacuum-sealed meat packages, such as The Standard, which includes 2 pounds each of brisket and pork ribs plus a pound of sausage and condiments for $99. Pick it up curbside or have it shipped overnight.

Open for takeout and patio dining 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que & Home Cooking 1820 W. Mockingbird Lane (Northwest Dallas)

Smokey John’s will be closed for Labor Day, but it's offering a heat-and-serve special to pick up Saturday. Order the “No Labor Day” pack by 3 p.m. Friday.

The pack will include 2 pounds of brisket, a whole smoked chicken, a slab of ribs, two large sides, rolls, sauce and a gallon of tea or lemonade for $129.95. Call 214-352-2752 or email to order.

Open for takeout, delivery and limited dine-in 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Delivery available. Closed Labor Day.

The Statler - Overeasy, Primo MX, Sfereco 1914 Commerce St. (downtown)

How about a “choose your own” Labor Day special? Try meals from The Statler: Overeasy, Primo MX Kitchen or Sfereco.

Takeout options include a family-style fajita meal for three to four people ($34-38) from Primo MX Kitchen or pizza and wine for two from Sfereco.

Open for takeout and limited dine-in. Overeasy is open 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Primo MX Kitchen is open 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to 1 a.m Friday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m Saturday; 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday. Sfereco is open 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m Friday and Saturday.

Steam Theory Brewing Co. 340 Singleton Blvd., No. 100 (Trinity Groves)

If you haven’t satisfied your hankering for Hatch chiles yet, Steam Theory Brewing is offering some tasty options for you this Labor Day weekend.

Taste the Hatch chile beer ($6) or try some special dishes, including a Hatch chile cheeseburger ($13), Hatch chile cheeseburger pizza ($14) or Hatch chile queso and chips ($8). If you want something a little over-the-top, try the deep-fried Hatch chiles ($8) with ranch dressing.

Open for takeout and limited dine-in 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to midnight Friday; 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

The margarita booze bundle from TJ's Courtesy of TJ's Seafood

TJ’s Seafood Market 6025 Royal Lane, Suite 110 (North Dallas); 4212 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

Grilling is a great way to celebrate summer winding down, and TJ’s Seafood Market has a grill-at-home box that’s just right for a long weekend.

The kit ($65) feeds four to six people and includes tomato, cucumber and jicama salad; TJ’s Sriracha slaw; garlic-lime corn on the cob; taco meat with a choice of marinated jumbo gulf shrimp, beef tenderloin or Costa Rican Mahi; corn and flour tortillas; pico de gallo; crumbled queso fresco; jalapeno aioli; chipotle salsa and shredded lettuce.

Add a TJ’s classic or “Red Bell” margarita bundle for $35 each.

The Labor Day weekend box is available Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Place your order by 5 p.m. the day prior for next-day pickup after noon. Call your nearest TJ’s location to order.

Open for takeout and delivery through DoorDash 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Limited dine-in offered the same hours except the dining room opens at 11 a.m.