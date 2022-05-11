Mexican Pizza: The Musical Starring Dolly Parton and Doja Cat is Real. But Why?

As many of you may know, Mexican Pizza was pulled from Taco Bell's menu in 2020. The pandemic-era move has since stirred a social media movement to have it reinstated to its proper place in our gluttonous Americana landscape.
In her post alluding to a musical ode, the namesake of Dollywood also added an image of what looks like a script that read, Live Mas Productions Presents Victor Kunda's Mexican Pizza The Musical. Written by Hannah Friedman, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. And it's "Based on the true story of the Internet losing its mind."
Dolly Parton has — rightfully so — enjoyed a bit of a cultural revival as of late. The 76-year-old singer-songwriter got her start with a debut album, Hello, I'm Dolly in 1967. Perhaps you got to know her in the 1980 film 9 to 5 in which she played a sweet talkin', no-shit-taking, working girl who was waiting for the day for her ship to come in. Which it did with the help of some rat poison and rope.
Parton has long been a supporter of important cultural and philanthropic efforts, like her Dollywood Foundation, which offers educational opportunities to kids in Tennessee. She's helped save bald eagles, and she even got an award from the FBI for her help with wildfire victims. And we can't forget her $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to assist with the development of the Moderna vaccine in the early stages of the pandemic.
So, she's a good person. But saving Mexican Pizza?
Let's break this down. Heads up, you may need yarn and thumbtacks and a map of Crazyland to try to make sense of it all.
After Taco Bell canceled Mexican Pizza in November 2020 as part of a shift to parse down menus during the pandemic, singer-songwriter Doja Cat was not amused. She made a TikTok song about Mexcian Pizza, which has been "hearted" 8.4 million times. She later announced at Coachella that she brought the Mexcian Pizza back. Taco Bell confirmed this statement, saying that it would be back on May 19.
In the meantime, TikTokker Victor Kunda posted a comical choreography video about Doja's song, which is actually hilarious.
So, now Dolly Parton is collaborating with Doja Cat and Kunda, as well as two other TikTokers, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear — who created an "unofficial" musical for the hit Netflix series Bridgerton — for the Mexican Pizza: The Musical.
How did Dolly Parton get wrangled into this? In an interview early this January with Insider's Anneta Konstantinides, Parton was sharing her favorite Taco Bell order and mentioned the Mexican Pizza, at which point Konstantinides told her it was no longer on the menu and Parton said, while icing a cake (literally), that she thought they should bring it back.
@victor.kunda #mexicanpizzathemusical [email protected] is comingggg🎉🎉🎉and that's on Barlow and Bear#tacobellpartner 😜 ♬ original sound - VICTOR KUNDA
If you have any idea what the fuck is going on, you're doing great! It's just a giant fishbowl of social media drunkenness, hitting the Bell drive-thru at 2 a.m. with Dolly at the wheel.
The bottom line is that the Mexican Pizza will be back on May 19. Mexican Pizza: The Musical is set to premiere at 3 p.m. CST Thursday, May 26, on Taco Bell's TikTok page. Auditions for the fire sauce packet No. 3 are happening now.