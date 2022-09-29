Monaco Brings French Riviera Dining to Las Colinas

The French Riviera-inspired restaurant Monaco is now open in the Lake Carolyn area of Las Colinas, not far from the mustang sculptures.
Owner David Lamberti wanted to open a restaurant that would bring French-Italian cuisine to his hometown. He found the location during the pandemic within a growing community in the vibrant area near Toyota Music Factory. If the Lamberti name sounds familiar, you may know it from Lamberti’s Ristorante & Wine Bar, also in Irving.
The menu is pan-European, with dishes from Italy, France and some Mediterranean flavors as well. Monaco's dinner menu has four sections: antipasto, intermezzo, principales and contorno. Starters include smoked tartare, crudo, a simple Margherita pizza, crispy chicken liver and a burrata and prosciutto board ($22).
From the intermezzo, the wedge salad ($16) pairs iceberg lettuce with pancetta, blue cheese, tomato, egg and red onion.
Once you fill up on French Riviera cuisine, you can stroll around Lake Carolyn or check out some of the surrounding nightlife.
Monaco is open every day for lunch and dinner, and also serves brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Its brunch menu includes items such as pancakes, breakfast hash, an “AMBurger” and mussels Americana.
The owners have lofty goals to expand their new restaurant by adding a bodega next door and a cocktail lounge behind the restaurant.
Monaco, 5238 N. O'Connor Blvd., No. 134, Las Colinas, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Monday – Thursday; 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday – Saturday; 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday.