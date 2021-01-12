Food News: Udon Arrives on Greenville and Baked Goods Head to Henderson

- Local
Khao Noodle Shop Closes Temporarily with Uncertain Future
Khao Noodle Shop owner Donny Sirisavath took to Facebook Jan. 7 to let customers know the pivoting of 2020 is continuing as the pandemic rages on in 2021.
“Khao Noodle Shop was never a product of take outs and delivery,” he wrote, a fact anyone who visited can agree with. Because of this, the shop is closed for two weeks as of Jan. 10, during which another concept is temporarily taking over. That time also allows Sirisavath and his team to determine what’s next for the Lao restaurant that was named the second-best new restaurant in the U.S. by Bon Appetit in 2019.
Udon Noodles Come to Upper Greenville
Marugame Udon is opening its second Texas location in East Dallas Jan. 19. The concept out of Tokyo has handmade Sanuki udon noodles, tempura, robata grill items and katsu sandos, a style of Japanese sandwich.
The location takes a former restaurant space at 5500 Greenville Ave., No. 1102, in Old Town.
La La Land Expands Further
La La Land Kind Cafe, which opened its second location not long ago in Oak Lawn, is expanding farther west, this time near Love Field Airport.
There are plans to do more: another in Dallas, more throughout Texas and one out of state, The Dallas Morning News reports.
Midnight Rambler Makes a Comeback
Dallas got great news last week, not only in that The Joule’s Midnight Rambler will reopen, but that Black Swan’s Gabe Sanchez will lead it, according to D Magazine.
Many lamented the closing of the Deep Ellum bar, and it’s a glimmer of hope to see its owner take the helm to provide incredible cocktails downtown.
Village Baking Expands to Knox-Henderson
Lower Greenville bakery Village Baking Co. is opening another shop at 4539 Travis St. near the intersection of Knox Street.
Culture Map reports it’s set to open mid-January.
