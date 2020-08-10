 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Decadent marshmallows arrive in Legacy Hall today.
Decadent marshmallows arrive in Legacy Hall today.
Taylor Adams

5 New Restaurants Opening in Dallas

Taylor Adams | August 10, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Here’s your roundup of restaurants that have recently opened and closed in Dallas and the surrounding cities.

Peggy Sue’s BBQ has closed, CultureMap reports. It’s been an institution in the Park Cities for its barbecue in Snider Plaza. Rumors were about last fall for a concept to take over the space, but the pandemic caused it to close recently.

Seafood restaurant Amberjax closed at the end of July, unable to make it through the pandemic.

Trinity Groves lost The Hall, a steakhouse in the West Dallas development. The Hall was one of more than 1,000 restaurants in North Texas that received Paycheck Protection Program funds, according to The Dallas Morning News, but it still couldn’t make it.

Mallow Box, a s’mores shop we highlighted last December, is opening its second location at Legacy Hall in Plano today.

The Salt Bae restaurant is finally coming to fruition in downtown Dallas. According to Escape Hatch, it’s set to open next month.

Crave Hot Dogs, which the Houston Chronicle lists as being a popular spot in the city, is expanding to Dallas. We reached out to them — they say the exact location is still to be determined.

Gus’s Fried Chicken is coming to Deep Ellum, CultureMap reports. It’s the fourth location in Texas for the restaurant.

A new taco shop is coming to downtown, according to CultureMap. Chimalma Taco Bar Co. will have a signature dish called a tostada raspada.

Finally, if you’re looking to dine-in or get takeout for this year’s Restaurant Week, reservations are now open. Make sure to read our recent story about how the annual event is functioning this year. 

 
