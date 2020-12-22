Say Goodbye to 2020 and Ring in the New Year with Outstanding Takeout

An end to this year — the most disruptive in our lifetimes for all but a few — simply cannot come soon enough. And though we won’t be together as we usually are on the last night of the year, collectively we can throw 2020 a rousing farewell party.

We can eat and drink like we mean it, and we can do so safely at home. Our list of Dallas restaurants offering takeout for New Year’s Eve highlights eight diverse choices, with a list of 20 more to explore.

But before you scroll there, here are a couple of places that will help you start saying your goodbyes to 2020 a little early, in a satisfying way.

Billy Can Can 2386 Victory Park Lane (Victory Park)



Billy Can Can’s three-course takeout dinner benefiting Youth with Faces gives you a chance to echo one of the silver linings of 2020 — the community support Dallas restaurants have provided throughout a year of daunting challenges.

Each meal for two ($80) comes with two cans of Slow & Low: Rock & Rye along with some delectable food. Choose a little gem Caesar salad or a deviled eggs appetizer for each person and select two second courses from the steak, seafood and vegetable pappardelle offered. The third course is a dessert to share — banana pudding or pumpkin sticky toffee cake.

Order online through Dec. 31.

Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. 1923 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville) and 1145 Peavy Road (East Dallas)



Through the end of the year, you can eat a representation of this crazy year manifested in GAPCo’s “Disaster Pizza.” The toppings — fried Spam, pineapple, bell pepper, diced hard-boiled egg, pimento cheese, black pepper, Alfredo sauce and GAPCo’s mozzarella cheese blend — come together for a surprisingly tasty pie.

Stop by either location to pick up a slice ($6.50) or a small ($17) or large pizza ($20). You can also order online for carry out.

EXPAND The disaster pizza at GAPCo courtesy of Greenville Avenue Pizza Company

NEW YEAR'S EVE TAKEOUT

Corrientes 348 Argentinian Steakhouse 1807 Ross Ave. (downtown)



If you’d like your last meal of the year to include a cut of meat, Corrientes 348 can handle that beautifully, with rib-eye, New York strip steak, grilled salmon and more on the menu.

Open for both lunch and dinner on New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve for a special three-course meal, the Argentinian steakhouse will also take your order for takeout.

For more information and to place an order, call 214-220-0348 or order online.

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium 14999 Montfort Drive, Addison and 4821 Bass Pro Drive, Garland



Craft brews and fun are always on tap at Flying Saucer, and on New Year’s Eve, you can bring the party home.

The to-go package ($35) includes a meat and cheese board that feeds two to three people, a six-pack of canned or bottled beers and party favors. Upgrades to a larger package are available.

Call the Flying Saucer nearest you to order.

Jasper’s Uptown 4511 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)



Jasper’s Uptown is not kidding when they call this holiday meal for four to six people ($90 or $120 with wine) a feast. Roasted pork loin with dried fruits and orange glaze is accompanied by au gratin potatoes, sage and honey-glazed carrots and spiced apples. The meal also includes housemade buttermilk-cheddar biscuits and winter berry cobbler for dessert.

Several more sides ($8 each) are available to add on, with roasted seasonal veggies, black-eyed peas or cabbage among the options. Heating instructions will be provided.

Order by 5 p.m. Dec. 28 for pickup between noon and 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Knife 5300 E. Mockingbird Lane

Take an already stellar meal to an even higher level by pairing a bottle of Champagne Bollinger’s R.D. Brut 2004 ($550) with your dinner at chef John Tesar’s Knife. The steakhouse is offering its full menu for takeout and hosting a strict,limited-capacity dine-in for the evening.

Steaks on the menu range from a 10-ounce flat iron ($25) to a 32-ounce, 240-day-dry-aged Akaushi bone-in rib-eye ($220) — presumably meant to be shared. Diners have more than a dozen other steak options as well as raw and tartare starters, seafood and pasta.

Pastry chef Eric Cobb will surely deliver some divine desserts, as well.

Call the restaurant (Dallas location only) at 214 443-9339 to place takeout orders.

Knife Burger and Knife Steakhouse in Plano will also offer takeout or delivery on New Year’s Eve.

The Cheers to New Year Package courtesy of Meddlesome Moth

Meddlesome Moth 1621 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District)



Make it a romantic evening with one of Meddlesome Moth’s three-course date night packages to prepare at home. Meals are served cold with cooking and reheating instructions.

The “Cheers to a New Year” meal ($85) includes a baked brie and baguette appetizer, two 13-ounce tomahawk pork chops, balsamic-glazed Brussels sprouts and truffle macaroni and cheese. For dessert, there’s molten chocolate cake for two.

The “So Long 2020” package ($105) includes an appetizer of crispy Brussels leaves with vintage gouda, two 13-ounce black mountain Angus rib-eyes with black shallot sauce, glazed carrots and potatoes au gratin. Dessert is chocolate pots de crème for two.

If you’re not looking for date-night fare, choose the “Gathering Grazer” ($75) with two dozen duck wings confit with sweet chili and Buffalo sauces, ranch and blue cheese dressing and garlic hummus. Carrots and celery, as well as pickled cauliflower, green beans and English cucumber rounds, are also included.

Call 214-628-7900 to order.

Miriam Cocina Latina 2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway (Klyde Warren Park)



You can relish Miriam Cocina’s four-course dinner ($55) inside the spacious restaurant, on the patio or at home when you pick up curbside.

Choose between crispy plantain with shrimp and chicken empanadas for an appetizer, followed by one of two salad choices. Entree selections are blue cheese solomillo with poblano mashed potatoes, a mahi-mahi fillet in Champagne-lobster cream sauce with coconut rice or a vegetarian chile relleno made with Impossible “meat” substitute and served with guajillo sauce, white rice and black beans.

For dessert, enjoy chocolate cake with a hint of chipotle pepper served with vanilla cream or pudding de pan, a Mexican-style bread pudding served with caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream.

For more information and to order curbside pick-up, visit the website, or call 214-855-5275.

The Second Floor at The Exchange 211 S. Akard St. (downtown)



Newly opened in the AT&T Discovery District, The Second Floor at The Exchange is offering an indulgent New Year’s Eve meal at home.

The to-go package ($495) includes sturgeon caviar with crackers and crème fraiche, a 16-ounce, 42-day dry-aged New York strip with bordelaise and chocolate truffles for dessert. One bottle each of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label and Borgo Scopeto Super Tuscan are also included, as well as New Year’s Eve party favors and a $50 gift card to be used at the restaurant in 2021.

Call 972-268-7606 or email by Dec. 28 to order. Pickup is available on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Sloane’s Corner 2001 Ross Ave., No. 125 (downtown)



You can ring in the New Year with a meal that’s both decadent and affordable from Sloane’s Corner. The three-course dinner hosted inside the restaurant and on the covered and heated patio is also available for takeout.

The to-go package ($98 per person) includes a Champagne toast and gifts, and options so tempting you’ll have a hard time choosing. Caviar and yellowfin tuna tartare are on the appetizer menu, with prime rib-eye and roasted halibut among the entrees. A gold chocolate bar with Nutella is included for dessert, and you can add an optional course of winter-black-truffle risotto.

The restaurant will also be open for brunch on New Year’s Day, and you can order that two-course meal ($28 per person) to go as well. Some of the choices from that menu are lemon curd-ricotta pancakes, smoked salmon avocado toast and a prime beef burger with fries.

Visit Sloane’s Corner’s website for more information and call 214-484-1395 to order takeout meals.

EXPAND A one-stop shop at Flying Saucer Andrews Cope

20 More Dallas Restaurants Offering Takeout for NYE

Al Biernat’s

4217 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn) and 5251 Spring Valley Road (Far North Dallas)

Asian Mint

11617 N. Central Expressway, No. 135 (North Dallas); 4246 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn); 5450 W. Lovers Lane (Inwood Village, North Dallas); 300 W. Campbell Road, No. 140, Richardson

Blue Mesa

14866 Montfort Drive, Addison and 8200 Dallas Parkway, Plano

The Capital Grille

500 Crescent Court (Uptown)

DIVE Coastal Cuisine

3404 Rankin St., University Park

Fogo de Chao

2619 McKinney Ave., No. 150 (Uptown); 5908 Headquarters Drive, No. K150, Plano; 4300 Belt Line Road, Addison

Georgie by Curtis Stone

4514 Travis St., No. 132 (Knox-Henderson)

The Henry

2301 N. Akard St, No. 250

Palmer's Hot Chicken

6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, No. 316 (Hillside)

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

2100 Olive St. (Uptown)

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

17840 Dallas Parkway (Far North Dallas)

Shell Shack

2326 N. Henderson Ave. (Knox-Henderson)

Sixty Vines

500 Crescent Court, No. 160 (Uptown); 3701 Dallas Parkway, Plano

Snooze, An A.M. Eatery

8041 Walnut Hill Lane, No. 846 (North Dallas); 3211 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn); 5100 Belt Line Road, No. 824, Addison

Sum Dang Good Chinese

3011 Gulden Lane (West Dallas)

Ten50 BBQ

1050 N. Central Expressway, Richardson

Terry Black’s Barbecue

3025 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

TJ’s Seafood Market

6025 Royal Lane, No. 110 (North Dallas) and 4212 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

Truluck’s

2401 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

2121 N. Pearl St., No. 170 (Uptown)