Spread Out for St. Patrick’s Day

You can't get much more Irish than a name like Plunk Murray. Catch the music at Jaxon Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden or at Legacy Food Hall's St. Patrick's weekend party.

As we found out last year, not having a huge all-day celebration of booze and green food coloring can cause an existential crisis for some of us. But instead of throwing a superspreader parade and parties this year, local businesses are spreading St. Patrick’s Day festivities over a few weeks.

The North Texas Irish Festival kicked things off with an all-virtual festival last weekend, and we rounded up some truly Irish and almost-Irish things to eat and drink. Many of those are on year-round menus, so you can help yourself whenever you like.

But if what you’re after is green beer, green food and “I don’t care if it’s Irish” drink specials, this list is for you. Outdoor celebrations and on-your-own food and pub crawls top our list of 17 places to do your wearing o’ the green.

Just make sure to drink responsibly and wear a mask, even if nobody makes you so the only thing you’ll be spreading is good luck.

Plano Goes Lucky Green: A St. Paddy’s Day Tasting Tour Multiple businesses on 14th and 15th Streets in Plano Multiple businesses on 14th and 15th Streets in Plano



Through March 31

Five eateries in downtown Plano are offering Irish-inspired food and drink all month long. For real Irish flavor, try the shepherd’s pie and Irish Mint cocktail special at Vickery Park or Irish stew and Guinness on draft at the Fillmore Pub. Other creative offerings include a “Luck O’ The Spinach” pizza at Urban Crust, green tamales and a Jameson Blackberry Smash cocktail at Urban Rio and Irish coffee featuring Jameson Cold Brew at Hub Streat.

All offerings are available for curbside pickup. Several of the participating restaurants offer patio dining, and there are additional outdoor tables and chairs near the Fillmore Pub.

St. Patrick's BINGO Supporting Greenville Avenue Bullzerk, 1909 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville) and 20 businesses offering 30 different discounts Bullzerk, 1909 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville) and 20 businesses offering 30 different discounts



March 11-21, Tickets: $5 on Eventbrite

If you still want to party on Greenville Avenue, this looks like the way to go. Buy a ticket online and then head to Bullzerk to pick up a bingo card with a list of more than 30 discounts and offers available in the neighborhood.

Saving money is always fun, and you can enjoy the offers as many times as you like during the event. Some of the specials include $4 giant corn dogs at Halcyon and $5 shamrock smashes at HG Sply.

You can also get stickers from the merchants for your bingo card if you want to play. Completed cards become raffle tickets for prizes.

While supporting neighborhood businesses on their favorite holiday, you can also help the North Texas Food Bank. During the event, all proceeds from Bullzerk’s St. Patrick's themed shirts will go to the food bank.

Magical March Cocktails at The Biscuit Bar 6501 Hillcrest Ave. (University Park), 2550 Pacific Ave., No. 150 (Deep Ellum), 5880 TX-121, No. 102B, Plano with additional locations in Arlington and Fort Worth. 6501 Hillcrest Ave. (University Park), 2550 Pacific Ave., No. 150 (Deep Ellum), 5880 TX-121, No. 102B, Plano with additional locations in Arlington and Fort Worth.



Through March 31

The Biscuit Bar’s cereal sips are delicious any time, but magically delicious is better, so they made one with Lucky Charms. All five locations are also offering Irish mules and leprechaun punch for the month of March.

Mint Cookie Shakes at Son of a Butcher 2026 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville) and 7800 Windrose Ave. in Legacy Food Hall, Plano 2026 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville) and 7800 Windrose Ave. in Legacy Food Hall, Plano



March 12-21

Son of a Butcher will debut a limited-time Mint Cookie Shake available with or without booze at both of its locations.

Green Velvet and Irish Coffee Cupcakes at Sprinkles 4020 Villanova Drive (Park Cities) and 7500 Windrose Ave., Plano 4020 Villanova Drive (Park Cities) and 7500 Windrose Ave., Plano



March 12-21

If it’s cupcakes you’re craving, you can get a green velvet variety topped with cream cheese frosting and a lucky decoration at Sprinkles. For those who are more serious about St. Patrick’s Day, try the Writers’ Tears Irish coffee flavor with chocolate-coffee flavored cake, a marshmallow core and green vanilla buttercream frosting infused with Writers’ Tears Irish whiskey.

Enjoy your annual green beer(s) if you can while it lasts at Happiest Hour.

St. Paddy’s Day Spree at Happiest Hour 2616 Olive St. (Harwood District) 2616 Olive St. (Harwood District)



March 13-17

The festivities will go on for days at Happiest Hour with green beer pints ($5), Baby Guinness shots ($10), green frozé ($8), several more drink specials and a photo wall to capture all the happiness. There’s plenty of patio space here, and a lucky leprechaun will be dropping by on Saturday.

Guinness beef stew from Jaxon Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden

Block Party at Jaxon Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden 311 S. Akard St. (Discovery District) 311 S. Akard St. (Discovery District)



10:30 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. March 13

This is going to be a big Irish celebration, Texas-style. Special menu items for the day include Guinness beef stew and corned beef sandwiches. Wash it all down with green beer ($5), car bombs ($5) and frozen Irish coffee ($10).

Plunk Murray will be playing live from 1 to 5 p.m and from 6 to 10 p.m., Corina Grove will play an acoustic set. Reservations are recommended.

Looks like Legacy Food Hall got the memo about wearing green for St. Patrick's Day.

St. Patrick’s Weekend Party at Legacy Food Hall 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano



March 13

Legacy Hall promises a Sham’rockin good time at their annual St. Patrick’s Weekend Party. You’ll find several bars offering green beer and Tullamore Irish whiskey specials. The music lineup starts at 1p.m. and includes The Selkie Girls, Plunk Murray, Live 90 (tickets required) and a late-night DJ to wrap up the night.

Dublin Downtown and Prosperity Party at The Statler Dallas 1914 Commerce St. (Downtown) 1914 Commerce St. (Downtown)



11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 13

Dublin Downtown Tickets, $15 for adults, free for kids 12 and younger

Prosperity Tickets, $77 and up, doors open at 9 p.m.

The Statler is “Dublin Up” (get it?) with two St. Patrick’s Day celebrations — one for families and an evening event for adults only. The family event, Dublin Downtown, will include photo ops and games plus a goodie bag and food tickets for sampling from The Statler’s restaurants.

Lucky Charms fried ice cream sounds amazing, and additional themed lunch items ($5-12) will be available a la carte. Menu items will be served in disposable containers so you can eat either at the socially-distanced tables inside Scout or outdoors in the Garden Court.

The evening party, called Prosperity, will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Starting in the Statler Ballroom, the party will continue at Waterproof, the rooftop bar where the pool will be turned green for the night. Featured entertainment comes from DJ Zillamatic and Lucye Lou, and general admission tickets include an open bar.

Face masks are required for all events, except when eating or drinking. Guests should follow standard social distancing guidelines.

Margaritas tend to be somewhat green. At Primo's Uptown this weekend, they're verywhat green.

Dublin Up(town) Bash at Primo’s Uptown 3309 McKinney Ave. (Uptown) 3309 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)



March 13

Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge will have a St. Patrick’s Day bash at their Uptown location. Drink specials include a Shot of Gold ($4), house margaritas ($4) and Irish car bombs ($8). The restaurant will also hold a raffle for a $100 Primo’s gift card. All specials are dine-in only.

Menu offerings will be limited, but you can expect queso, guacamole and carne asada fries as well as flautas, quesadillas and enchiladas. Just to keep things a little Irish, Primo’s will serve Lucky Charm fried ice cream with Bailey’s Irish Cream caramel sauce for dessert.

The restaurant will also offer photo ops with life-size cardboard-cutout leprechauns, a rainbow balloon arch at the entrance and DJ music throughout the day.

Flying Saucer Beer Education Class With Tasting 111 E. Third St., Fort Worth with a Virtual Option 111 E. Third St., Fort Worth with a Virtual Option



6-8 p.m. March 15

Purchase tickets online

OK, this event has nothing to do with St. Patrick’s Day, but for those who prefer really good beer to green beer, it’s a bright spot on your things-to-do list. Martin House Brewing Co,’s head brewer, Zac Bowden, will lead a tasting and education class at the Fort Worth Flying Saucer.

You can also pick up a bundle of beers from the downtown Fort Worth beer hall and join the session virtually.

Cigar and Whiskey Social at Haywire 5901 Winthrop St., No. 110, Plano



6-8 p.m. March 17

Hey, whiskey is Irish sometimes, so St. Patrick’s Day is a great day for cigars and complimentary Oak & Eden whiskey tastings on Haywire’s rooftop deck. The event is free, and no reservations are required, but you can reserve a spot for dinner afterward if you like.

More Green Beer and Drink Specials on March 17

If you haven’t ingested enough green food coloring yet, here are five places that will serve green beer along with other drink specials on St. Patrick’s Day.

Canvas Dallas' Gallery Rooftop Lounge

1325 South Lamar St. (The Cedars)

Harwood Arms

2850 N. Harwood St., No. 100 (Harwood District)

Stirr

2803 Main St. (Deep Ellum) and 5100 Beltline Road, No. 540 (Addison)

Toller Patio

3675 Ross Ave. (Old East Dallas)

Vidorra

2642 Main St. (Deep Ellum) and 5100 Belt Line Road, No. 410 (Addison)