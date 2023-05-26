Maiden Fine Plants and Spirits To Open June 1 with All-Vegan Tasting Menu

Maiden Fine Plants & Spirits opens June 1 in Fort Worth's PS 1200, a park, public space and mixed-use development. This is the third concept from the founders of Spiral Diner, who also recently opened the adjacent Dreamboat Vegan Donuts and Scoops.
Maiden will serve an eight-course, seasonal, all-vegan tasting menu lasting from two to three hours for $150. The founders, husband and wife James Johnston and executive chef Amy McNutt, are dedicated to showcasing the plentiful possibilities of vegan fare. Each tasting menu is carefully crafted to take diners on a "sensorial journey through the seasons."
From the website: "Maiden is all about time. The time devoted to forging our beautiful space. The time to thoughtfully compose each course. The time you grant yourself as a guest to relax and relish the experience."
When the doors open on June 1, the tasting menu will include a lemongrass grapefruit consommé, roasted parsnip filled with confit zucchini and walnut served with sourdough bread and shallot jam. Also offered are a potato-leek soup and other small bites.
Prepaid reservations are required through Tock. Wine and cocktail pairings are available, as well as sakes, cocktails, beers, zero-proof cocktails and teas.
The cocktail menu will incorporate pre-prohibition and modern classics along with original drinks designed to complement the menu and to match the seasons. Among the choices are fresh and crisp cocktails like The Ruby, a vodka-based cocktail featuring floral and citrus flavors, and the zero-proof Hubba Hubba, a fizzy, sparkly, pink bubble gum drink with a base of Seedlip Spice.
Maiden’s wine selections represent the usual regions like Marlborough, New Zealand, and Piedmont, Italy, as well as South Africa, Austria and the Texas High Plains. Special consideration is given to those wineries practicing organic, sustainable and biodynamic farming.
The 2,100-square-foot dining area seats 50. The moody interior is adorned with dark wood paneling, and blue velvet booths are juxtaposed with large windows facing into PS1200's courtyard and green space.
For those not interested in the tasting menu, Maiden will also offer first-come, first-served seating at the bar and the leisurely outdoor lounge with limited service.
Maiden Fine Plants and Spirits, 1216 Sixth Ave., Fort Worth. Tuesday – Saturday, 5–10 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.