 One of Dallas' Most Beloved Chocolatiers to Close Shop at End of Year | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings and Closings

One of Dallas' Most Beloved Chocolatiers to Close Shop at End of Year

CocoAndre is moving to a new chapter with the matriarch retiring soon. But, fear not, the local chocolatier will continue to thrive with daughter Cindy at the helm.
September 12, 2023
You have at least until the end of the year to stop by the casita in Oak Cliff.
You have at least until the end of the year to stop by the casita in Oak Cliff. Lauren Drewes Daniels
Share this:
After 15 years, CocoAndré is closing its storefront in Oak Cliff. Fortunately, mother and daughter Andrea and Cindy Pedraza, co-owners of this Mexican-American chocolate shop, assure us that their commitment to delivering high-quality and creative treats will remain.

After completing an apprenticeship with a local chocolatier in the late '80s, Andrea began combining traditional European techniques with flavors from Mexico. When the recession hit in 2009 and Andrea and Cindy both lost their jobs, they opened CocoAndré with all of $1,000 in their bank accounts.
click to enlarge
The Amerena cherry dark chocolate truffle on the bottom left deserves to be honored with a statue.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
CocoAndre first became popular for its high-heel-shaped chocolates and has gone on to establish itself as one of the best chocolatiers in North Texas. The seasonal truffle menu includes flavors like cafe con leche, cardamom pistachio, Turkish coffee and, a personal favorite, Amarena cherry. All of the chocolate is made from scratch with cacao from Mexico. The owners have expanded to horchatas and beautiful seasonal treats, bars, bark and more.

The shop, at 508 W. Seventh St., will remain open through at least the end of 2023 (depending on when the building sells). Once the store is closed, Andrea will retire and Cindy will take the helm with the goal of elevating the business to a national level.

Instead of the labor-intensive retail space, Cindy says she wants to focus on educating people about chocolate by reaching larger audiences through other retail partners, such as grocery stores, both nationally and internationally. Tours and location-based chocolate experiences may be in the future too.

In the meantime, stock up on the stellar Amerena cherry chocolate truffle, which is one of the most amazing things you'll ever taste.  
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending

Brix Barbecue In Fort Worth Has A New Permanent Location, With Barbecue Hits We Still Adore

BBQ

Brix Barbecue In Fort Worth Has A New Permanent Location, With Barbecue Hits We Still Adore

By Chris Wolfgang
Is Pop's Burger Stand in Waxahachie Deserving of its Best Burger in North Texas Nod?

Food & Drink News

Is Pop's Burger Stand in Waxahachie Deserving of its Best Burger in North Texas Nod?

By Hank Vaughn
Taste-Tested: The New Spicy Pimento Cheese Chicken Sandwich at Chick-fil-A

First Look

Taste-Tested: The New Spicy Pimento Cheese Chicken Sandwich at Chick-fil-A

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Gelato La Boca Delivers Argentinian Gelato Straight to Your Doorstep

Dessert

Gelato La Boca Delivers Argentinian Gelato Straight to Your Doorstep

By Anisha Holla
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation