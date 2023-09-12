One of Dallas' Most Beloved Chocolatiers to Close Shop at End of Year

After 15 years, CocoAndré is closing its storefront in Oak Cliff. Fortunately, mother and daughter Andrea and Cindy Pedraza, co-owners of this Mexican-American chocolate shop, assure us that their commitment to delivering high-quality and creative treats will remain.
After completing an apprenticeship with a local chocolatier in the late '80s, Andrea began combining traditional European techniques with flavors from Mexico. When the recession hit in 2009 and Andrea and Cindy both lost their jobs, they opened CocoAndré with all of $1,000 in their bank accounts.
The shop, at 508 W. Seventh St., will remain open through at least the end of 2023 (depending on when the building sells). Once the store is closed, Andrea will retire and Cindy will take the helm with the goal of elevating the business to a national level.
Instead of the labor-intensive retail space, Cindy says she wants to focus on educating people about chocolate by reaching larger audiences through other retail partners, such as grocery stores, both nationally and internationally. Tours and location-based chocolate experiences may be in the future too.
In the meantime, stock up on the stellar Amerena cherry chocolate truffle, which is one of the most amazing things you'll ever taste.