With Wine Sales Skyrocketing, Why Not Help Out Local Businesses?

If you're looking to keep a solid stock of wine, just in case, fill it up with wines you buy in your own city.

Apparently, online alcohol sales in the U.S. have jumped 243% during the coronavirus pandemic.

Specific to wine, online sales are up 66%.

Har, har, people like wine and they’re consuming more of it while they’re “working from home” all day, every day as we try to flatten the coronavirus curve of 2020.

While the online method feels safer and more convenient, is it really the best move right now?

Maybe not, if you’re one who’s thinking about the current and future states of Dallas’ small businesses.

Plenty of restaurants are selling wine; go ahead and ask what’s available when you’re ordering your next dinner for takeout. And if you just want wine, there are surely options near you.

Now is the time to go as local as possible.

Example: I drink a ton of coffee at home, so in Normal Time I use a company that sends coffee from all over the U.S. (not big ones, local-to-those-towns types), and I also buy local coffee, normally Noble Coyote. Four weeks ago, I canceled that service for now so that every dollar spent on coffee could go to a business in town.

Right now dollars around food and beverage have to have two purposes for me: They have to be sustenance (in either nutrition or happiness because Lord knows I’m not cutting out Dude, Sweet Chocolate) and the dollars have to go to a local business. I don’t have all the money to throw around, but each and every dollar is going to have as much impact as possible.

After all, these restaurants, wine rooms, etc., are Dallas’ small businesses. These small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities. They’re run by your neighbors. They serve people who live throughout your city.

Support them.

Here are just a few places to get your wine in Dallas. If you have a favorite place you normally sit and drink wine that’s not on this list, give them a call and see if you can buy wine from them. Your support right now could make the difference in being able to sit there when we’re through this thing.

One day, we'll be able to sit on the patio of Veritas and sip rose again. Taylor Adams

Bodega Wine Bar 6434 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 109 (Lakewood)

214-704-4538

You can order ahead online or call and pick it up, or have it delivered during a daily window (4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday).

CiboDivino Marketplace 1868 Sylvan Ave., Suite D100 (West Dallas)

214-653-2426

Call or order online, then pick up curbside.

Jimmy’s Food Store 4901 Bryan St. (East Dallas)

214-823-6180

While you get wine, you can also get their house-made sauces, sausages, pizzas and more.

Scardello Artisan Cheese 3511 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

811 S. Pearl Expressway (Dallas Farmers Market)

I mean, you need cheese anyway, right? Scardello has curbside pickup and free delivery (within a 5-mile radius of Oak Lawn and a 2-mile radius of DFM).

Taco Y Vino 213 W. 8th St. (Bishop Arts District)

469-372-0022

Call ahead to pick up curbside or ask about delivery from Taco y Vino.

Veritas Wine Room 2323 N. Henderson Ave., Suite 103 (Knox-Henderson)

214-841-9463

It’s a great place to lounge normally, and we love that you can pick up your bottles of wine curbside now or have them delivered.

Whisk Crêpes Café 1888 Sylvan Ave. (West Dallas)

469-407-1899

There’s a lovely selection of wine here, and you can get six-bottle packages.