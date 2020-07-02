Closing and Opening News for Restaurants

This story was originally published at 4 a.m. July 2, and was updated at 10 a.m. July 2.

Yelp updated its Local Economic Impact Report June 25 and reported that from March 1 to late June, 23,981 restaurants across the United States have closed. Locally, it doesn’t seem like we’ve seen the full spate of closings yet. In many cases, it’s hard to determine if a restaurant is closed temporarily or permanently while businesses handle the effects of the pandemic.

What follows is what we’ve been able to determine.

Openings



Starting with a bright spot, La La Land Kind Cafe, which already has one spot at 5626 Bell Ave. in Lowest Greenville, is looking to open a second location on Oak Lawn Avenue near Parigi's in the next month. This “organic cafe with a purpose” hires and mentors youths who are aging out of foster care. How amazing is that? Pretty amazing. Read their full story here. They have coffee, teas, matchas, a few varieties of toasts and pastries.

Miami-based Salty Donuts opened at 414 W. Davis St. in the Bishop Arts District in early June, serving brioche-based doughnuts in an open-air, really cool space.

Dugg Burger has opened its second location at 7949 Walnut Hill Lane in Preston Hollow. They dig out the top portion of brioche buns to allow customers to pile toppings on their premium burgers, grilled chicken, crispy chicken and vegetarian portobello sandwiches. The bread pudding, which is topped with a warm caramel sauce, uses those spared portions of the buns.

Ceviche Oyster Bar moved from West Davis Street to 118 W. Jefferson Blvd., which was most recently El Palapa de Sabor (and before that it was Mesa).

Revolver Taco Lounge has transformed its more formal dining experience to La Resistencia (2701 Main St., Deep Ellum), a reservations-only, eight-seat dining space that offers a $65 six-course tasting menu. Revolver is still open through its walk-up window.

La Tarte Tropezienne has finally moved back to downtown and is now open (after a small hiatus at Trinity Groves) at 1604 Main St., near the Joule. They’re open for curbside pickup. Check out their Facebook page for information on how to do that.

Cane Rosso Arlington (200 N. East St.) is getting close to opening. Keep an eye on their Facebook page. The patio was recently completed, and they want us all to wear masks so they can open already. Heard! Same for every place.

EXPAND La La Land is coming to Oak Lawn. Taylor Adams

Closings



The Dallas Morning News reported that Houston’s in Addison, the last of the chain in the area, closed June 13 after 40 years of service in that location.

Tacos Mariachi’s owner Jesus Carmona told The Dallas Morning News he’s closed his restaurant on Lower Greenville permanently. Carmona says his original spot at 602 Singleton Blvd. in West Dallas will reopen soon; it’s undergoing renovations.

Twisted Root has filed for Chapter 11 protection for three of its units. Owner Jason Boso, in a statement to Restaurant Business, said they need to restructure debt in order to resume business at some point. There are 17 Twisted Root restaurants, 12 of which are operated by Boso.

Off Site Kitchen at Trinity Groves has closed for good.

Deep Ellum’s Brewing Co.’s Fort Worth project, Funkytown Fermatorium is closed, and the space is listed for sale.

According to Yelpers, The British Beverage Company at 2800 Routh St. has closed for good.

The DMN also reports that Mille Lire, which critic Brian Reinhart praised last year, has closed permanently.

To send us tips on restaurants that open or close, email us.