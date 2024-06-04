The Pho at Pho Duc in Grand Prairie Is Otherworldly

Our journey in search of stellar pho spots in North Texas is never-ending. So recently, when we were tipped off by a trusted source about a hidden pho gem in Grand Prairie, Pho Duc, it didn’t take long to find ourselves en route.
This Vietnamese national dish can be traced back to the early 20th century in the north of Vietnam, where pho’s story arc began humbly as a mere working-class dish. Fast-forward to today and pho’s place among iconic Vietnamese dishes remains unrivaled (with all due respect to the banh mi).
The rise to international stardom for this revered, slow-simmered bone-broth soup with slurp-able rice noodles, razor-thin sliced meats and its spectrum of vibrant garnishes was meteoric. Often cited as a Top 100 dish worldwide, it is the quintessential Vietnamese meal. In Vietnam, pho is devoured around the clock, breakfast included, and the streets are dotted with more pho food stalls than you’d ever be able to sample.
Punctuating pho’s arrival on the international culinary scene was its induction into the Merriam-Webster dictionary in 2014.
OK, enough with the pho background. Let’s eat.
Now, finally, the pho. The protein options range from traditional choices like chicken, flank steak, tripe, tendon, and meatballs to your more decadent options like filet mignon, fatty brisket, oxtail, duck and hulking two and-a-half-pound beef ribs (sheesh). If you’re really looking to splurge, Pho Duc also has a wagyu beef pho served in a stone bowl for a cool $49.95. Maybe next time. This day, we had our eyes fixated on the oxtail pho ($18.95). The broth, peppered with cilantro leaves and green onion, was robust and deeply rich, and the oxtail was fall-off-the-bone tender. With a requisite splash of sriracha and hoisin sauce, this bowl of pho was executed perfectly.
What’s the best measure of how good a restaurant is? To us, it’s simple. Would you go back again? Would you go back again multiple times? Can you see yourself becoming a regular there? As far as Pho Duc is concerned, our answers would be yes, yes and yes.
Pho Duc, 5224 S. State Hwy 360, No. 240, Grand Prairie. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.