Fair Park's pizzaLOUNGE Closes Dealing a Blow to Meat and Vegan Pizza Lovers

There are two types of pizza people who rarely see eye to eye: vegans and carnivores. A Dallas pizza institution that found a way to bridge the divide between those gastronomical factions has closed its doors.
The pizzaLOUNGE, the Fair Park pizzeria that catered to meat-eaters and vegans with deep menu choices and signature garlic knots, announced on its Facebook page on Monday that it is "officially closed" as of Sunday.
"pizzaLOUNGE has been very successful because we provided excellent pizza and had the luxury of having such a strong, loyal following," the post read before the restaurant's page was taken off Facebook on Wednesday. "There were plans to expand but unfortunately, it couldn't come to fruition and there are other factors forcing our closure. Nonetheless, the past 12 years have been successful because of all of your support."
Comments poured in from fans of the pizzeria that opened in 2009 on the corner of Exposition and Parry Avenue across the street from the Fair Park DART station.
"I am just grateful we got to stop by a couple weeks ago and enjoy one last slice before it closed," Veronica Young wrote under the announcement. "Is there any chance we can get the pizza sauce in a bucket delivered to our house?"
a varied menu of pizzas for a variety of tastes and diets that went beyond the usual pizza place fare. The usual, boring "stick-based" appetizers were pushed aside and replaced with items like a smoked salmon spread seasoned with chili sauce, peppers and green onion on ciabatta bread.
The toppings list ran deep from staples like pepperoni and mushrooms to bold choices like rosemary roasted chicken and sauerkraut. The pizzeria became one of the area's first hotspots for the vegan community, offering toppings like meat-free hamburger and Italian sausage tofurky "BeerBrats."
Co-owner Dave Habony declined the offer to comment on the announcement.