Portillo's Beef Bus Redux

As everyone and their brother knows by now, especially if your brother is from Chicagoland, Portillo’s is finally opening up shop in North Texas at the end of the year in The Colony. In order to drum up interest, hype and hunger, Portillo’s has sent its Beef Bus to various spots around town for the last few months, serving up a limited menu of mini Italian beef sandwiches and, of course, Chicago-style hot dogs.
The Grandscape was an event, and we braved 100-plus heat and five-hour lines that day but failed to grab some grub due to a combination of directionally challenged researchers as well as somewhat vague marketing at that point. (You can read The Observer’s reporting on this food and fact-finding adventure here).
The address is more clearly and accurately shared now on the Beef Bus Tour website and a bit of the novelty has worn off, so we decided to venture out again in search of All Things Vienna Beef, and, “hot dog!” as they say, we succeeded.
Each person queuing up is given a ticket that allows one to order up to three items. We took our tickets and anxiously awaited our turn to order, using the time to decide just how wet and hot we wanted our beef.
The Italian beef sandwiches were smaller versions, maybe half the size of a traditional beef, but actually were just enough. They were fantastic, just the right amount of gravy, not dry, not soggy, and full of a deep peppery flavor that complemented the perfectly cooked beef and the giardiniera, with a subtle amount of spice. This really was perhaps the best beef we’ve had in D/FW.
Grandscape in The Colony, will have a soft opening at the end of the year, with the full-out grand opening occurring sometime in January. In the meantime check out the Beef Bus tour website for additional stops before then, just in case you, like us, cannot wait that long.
Pro tip: Bring your own water.
Nebraska Furniture Mart parking lot, 5600 Nebraska Furniture Mart Drive, The Colony. Wednesday, Nov. 30 – Friday, Dec. 2 and Wednesday, Dec. 7 – Thursday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
LSA Burger parking lot at Grandscape 4545 Destination Drive,The Colony. Monday, Dec. 5 – Tuesday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.