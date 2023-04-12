 Putt Putt with Tiger is Coming North Texas (Kind of) | Dallas Observer
Tiger Woods-Designed Putting Green and Restaurant Headed to North Texas

April 12, 2023 6:00AM

Tiger Woods catches a ball on the practice area during the third round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2023, in Augusta, Georgia.
WFAA reported yesterday that PopStroke, a Florida-based restaurant, bar and putting green, has secured a location at the Grandscape in The Colony. PopStroke is a "technology-infused golf-entertainment concept" with professionally designed putting courses along with high-end food and beverages. In 2019 the company entered a partnership with Tiger Woods, who is responsible for designing the putting courses at all PopStroke locations.

The PopStroke experience is enhanced in several ways. For one, the golf balls transmit scores electronically to a PopStroke app, which means no smudging of the scores. What's the fun of putt-putt if there's no arguing about dumb stuff, though?

More important, perhaps, food and drinks can be delivered directly to the greens.

According to a state filing, PopStorke will be 13,000 square feet in size and will have 37 outdoor mini-golf holes and an outdoor playground area. The estimated cost of the project is $5.2 million with a construction start date of June 1 and an anticipated completion date of Dec. 31, 2023. Really, just $5.2? (Yes, really.) Seems light. But whaddaweknow about putt-putt?

The mother ship of PopStroke, the GrandScape in The Colony, spans more than 400 acres and is anchored by Nebraska Furniture Mart, a Berkshire Hathaway company. It includes 3.9 million square feet of retail, entertainment and residential space. It is already home to one miniature golf location, Puttery, a restaurant, bar and indoor golf space. There's surely room for two.

This will be the second Texas location; there are five PopStrokes in Florida and two in Arizona. There is currently a PopStroke in Katy, just west of Houston that has two mini-golf courses, a full-service restaurant and a rooftop bar.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor.
