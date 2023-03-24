 Raising Cane Founder's New Show Looks at the Secret Sauce to Success | Dallas Observer
New Show with Raising Cane's Founder to Feature Mia's Tex-Mex, Gas Monkey Garage and Lady Jade

March 24, 2023

Gas Monkey Garage
A new show called Secret Sauce with Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane's, debuted on A&E on March 4. The show follows Graves as he travels around the country speaking with inspirational trailblazers. From Martin Luther King III and Snoop Dogg to Kendra Scott and Danny Trejo, they all share the "secret sauce” to their different paths to success.

An upcoming episode of Secret Sauce, set to premiere on A&E at noon on Saturday, March 25, will feature Fast N' Loud host Richard Rawlings and Mia Enriquez of Mia’s Tex-Mex, along with radio host Jade “Lady Jade” Burrowes.

Graves has already visited Chicago, Austin, Atlanta, Baton Rouge, Los Angeles and Nashville and is now making his way to Dallas. The “Just Getting Started” episode begins with Graves visiting Rawlings at Gas Monkey Garage to talk about cars, careers and making it in the TV industry.

Graves visits Mia's Tex-Mex next to interview Enriquez over a plate of the spot's signature brisket tacos. The mom-and-pop restaurant was founded in 1981 by Butch and Anita Enriquez, who passed it down to their daughter, Mia. The restaurant has a rich history in Dallas, which is acknowledged during the segment.

Graves then joins Lady Jade at Project 16, a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching high school students to be outstanding citizens and workforce-ready; the segment also offers an enlightening etiquette class. Both the students and Graves learn how to use utensils in a fine-dining setting and how to tie a tie. They then show off their newly learned skills at Al Beirnat's.

Catch the episode Saturday at noon on A&E. 
