RE:defined: a Grapevine Coffee Shop With Solid Lattes and Top-Tier Gluten-Free Sweets

Lattes can be ordered with the addition of flavors like rose, farmers market honey and salted caramel.

Matcha can be found on the menu as well, including an iced strawberry matcha latte that's currently on special.

The gluten-free coffee cake that has us in a chokehold.

This croissant has layers of what we think could be raspberry jam woven throughout puff pastry without being too sweet.

A fluffy egg bite that we'd order again.

Grapevine’s RE:defined , like many coffee shops, works to create a cozy environment that feels like, as it states on its website, “not just a coffee shop, but a home,” and we have to say — it actually succeeds. We’ve been several times, and it recently dawned on us that we’ve never shared just how much we adore it.Fairy lights are strung along industrial pipes hanging from the ceiling while other warm light fixtures hang above the coffee bar itself. This is combined with deep, comfortable cream-colored chairs, couches and booths, as well as a chandelier that’s the perfect amount of extra without being gaudy in the slightest.If Chip and Joanna Gaines and Studio McGee collaborated on the interior design of a Madewell that sold coffee instead of jeans, RE:defined could hypothetically be the result.We’ve been to a handful of places in the past that work to combine warm, cozy aesthetics with industrial touches but end up feeling a touch cheesy somehow. This isn’t one of those places. It’s very charming, and though it’s open until 7 p.m., we find ourselves wishing it were open after dark. It’d be a great place to enjoy a glass of wine.Guests can indulge in coffee and tea, along with gluten-free baked goods (as well as their gluten-laden counterparts). All of the drinks we’ve tried have been great, including the divine toasted coconut latte we enjoyed on our most recent visit. The cafe is about to release a fall drinks lineup, which we cannot wait to try. Aside from the toasted coconut latte, other current specialty drinks include cold brew with boba and strawberry matcha latte.Among the latte syrups are rose and lavender — both flavors we’ve not been shy about loving — as well as salted caramel, mint and farmers market honey. The platform the shop uses for online ordering lists an out-of-stock rosemary latte, and all we can do is hope that they bring that back sometime. We think it’d go so well mixed with the honey syrup.Savory items lining the shelves of the bakery case are croissants, egg bites and kolaches, while sweet treats — most, if not all, of which are gluten-free — include lemon blueberry loaf cake, cake pops, a cinnamon coffee cake that we order nearly every visit and a blueberry crumble that also happens to be vegan. Oh, and a vegan and gluten-free turtle cookie. We’ll have to put that on our to-be-eaten list for next time.A croissant with ribbons of berry jam spiraling about layers of puff pastry is a good and proper breakfast choice However, it is not illegal to get a cake pop with your morning coffee. In fact, it’s one of the few redeeming qualities of being an adult.As far as its savory items go, the egg bites are both light and fluffy. If we had to log any complaints, we wish the bread in the sausage wraps was a little bit lighter and the slightest bit less chewy, but they’re still pretty good. We also like how these (and many other items) have a bit of everything bagel toppingAmid all of the shop's other positive qualities is the staff, all of whom have been so consistently welcoming and genuinely sunshine-y and have brightened our day every time we’ve been.And finally, last but not least, as a Puppuccino is to Starbucks, a Conpawna is to RE:defined. Dog parents will appreciate these small cups of whipped cream. Anywhere that offers dog treats (including you, Walgreens Pharmacy, as random as that is) gets extra brownie points in our book.