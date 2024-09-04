RE:defined: a Grapevine Coffee Shop With Solid Lattes and Top-Tier Gluten-Free Sweets

Grapevine’s RE:defined, like many coffee shops, works to create a cozy environment that feels like, as it states on its website, “not just a coffee shop, but a home,” and we have to say — it actually succeeds. We’ve been several times, and it recently dawned on us that we’ve never shared just how much we adore it.
If Chip and Joanna Gaines and Studio McGee collaborated on the interior design of a Madewell that sold coffee instead of jeans, RE:defined could hypothetically be the result.
We’ve been to a handful of places in the past that work to combine warm, cozy aesthetics with industrial touches but end up feeling a touch cheesy somehow. This isn’t one of those places. It’s very charming, and though it’s open until 7 p.m., we find ourselves wishing it were open after dark. It’d be a great place to enjoy a glass of wine.
Guests can indulge in coffee and tea, along with gluten-free baked goods (as well as their gluten-laden counterparts). All of the drinks we’ve tried have been great, including the divine toasted coconut latte we enjoyed on our most recent visit. The cafe is about to release a fall drinks lineup, which we cannot wait to try. Aside from the toasted coconut latte, other current specialty drinks include cold brew with boba and strawberry matcha latte.
online ordering lists an out-of-stock rosemary latte, and all we can do is hope that they bring that back sometime. We think it’d go so well mixed with the honey syrup.
Savory items lining the shelves of the bakery case are croissants, egg bites and kolaches, while sweet treats — most, if not all, of which are gluten-free — include lemon blueberry loaf cake, cake pops, a cinnamon coffee cake that we order nearly every visit and a blueberry crumble that also happens to be vegan. Oh, and a vegan and gluten-free turtle cookie. We’ll have to put that on our to-be-eaten list for next time.
And finally, last but not least, as a Puppuccino is to Starbucks, a Conpawna is to RE:defined. Dog parents will appreciate these small cups of whipped cream. Anywhere that offers dog treats (including you, Walgreens Pharmacy, as random as that is) gets extra brownie points in our book.
RE:defined, 200 W. Northwest Highway, Grapevine. Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.