It's Restaurant Week-Month: Here's a Scouting Report

Restaurant Week is a trifecta of wins: Restaurants offer what feels like matinée pricing; we get a great meal; and a donation goes to a charity. It's still not necessarily cheap ($24 per person for the lunch special, which is the cheapest deal) but it's better than normal — supposedly, anyway (keep reading). Sure, you have a certain menu to order from, but it's in the best interest of the restaurants to go all out for their patrons.
And in this case, a portion of our dining dollar goes toward two rather important local charities: the North Texas Food Bank and the Lena Pope foundation, which works with young people in Tarrant County. Further, we can discover new restaurants that we might not have tried otherwise.
Places like Ventana Grille in Mansfield, south of Arlington. Using the map function on the Restaurant Week site we searched for a new place in that vicinity and this country club spot popped up. We drove south, past fields of parched grass and a bunch of mesquite trees, and discovered a golf course and country club, where we were literally the only visitors on a Tuesday at lunch.
Ventana Grill, at the Tierra Verde Golf Club, has a large, spacious dining room with lots of windows, naturally. We seated ourselves, per a sign at the door, and our server arrived in about a minute. She asked if we had reservations and after a giggle — there was no one else in the facility and there is no way to make a reservation on their website — we realized she was being serious and just said, "No," but had to ask, "Did we need one?" She assured us we did not.
The two-course, $24 lunch offers three courses to choose from. So, you can get an appetizer and main or a main and dessert.
Interestingly, this particular meal costs less on the restaurant's regular menu than it did during Restaurant Week. In all fairness, the difference was only $2, and had we gotten a drink (we had water), it likely would have been even.
But then there wouldn't be a donation to one of the worthy causes. And we wouldn't have discovered that candied bacon cheeseburger. Or that amazing tomato basil soup.
All together with a nudge over a 20% tip, two lunches cost $66. And about $10 went to Lena Pope or the food bank.
Of course, Restaurant Week also offers dinners, which naturally cost a bit more than lunch at either $39 or $49 per person for usually a three-course meal. Corrientes 348, in the heart of downtown Dallas, is an Argentinian steak house, and its Restaurant Week menu offers a choice of two starters, three entrees, two sides and two desserts. The friendly staff asked us our seating preference, and we took a cozy table by the window that was bathed in the beautiful golden hour sunlight. Since there were two in our party, we got to try all the starters, sides and both desserts, as well as two of the three mains.
The dessert choices were blueberry créme brûlée and panqueque de dulce de leche (a crepe filled with dulce de leche served with ice cream), which were a nice end to a filling meal. Did we mention the portions were huge? It's great when Restaurant Week can become Restaurant Heated Over Leftovers Days as well. All in all, about $20 more toward the North Texas Food Bank. Win-win.
Restaurant Week runs through Sept. 4. You can find all of the specifics and dates on the FAQ page. According to their website, this event has raised more than $8.3 million over the last two decades, which translates into millions of meals for local families and thousands of counseling sessions.