Rev Things Up This Holiday Season with The Coffee Cocktail at Beverley’s

The holidays are here, y'all. And, if we're honest, we could all probably use a pick-me-up here and there this season.
Between the gift shopping, turkey basting and family, a little caffeine couldn't hurt. But how do you do it without having your mom count how many cocktails and coffees you've had? How about a drink that's both?
Zak Kolbas, a bartender at Beverley’s, came up with what he calls "a marriage of a carajillo and an espresso martini," and we're really into it.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
This cocktail, served during brunch, brings together vodka with a coffee liqueur and Licor 43, then quadruples down with a bit of espresso. All of it together really does the trick. A light sprinkle of orange zest on top also gives it a lovely scent.
And it's not just a great mix of flavors; it's also gorgeous, thanks to the striation of the coffee liqueur. Mom will think you're just having a chilled latte, but you know it's really a pick-me-up with a kick-me-up!
Sobre la Mesa ($11): vodka, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, Licor 43, espresso, nutmeg, orange zest
Beverley's Dallas, 3215 N. Fitzhugh Ave. (Knox/Henderson). Brunch served 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!