Eating and Drinking Outdoors at Richardson's Old 75 Beer Garden

Here's a not-so-hypothetical scenario. A peek out your window reveals picturesque blue skies dotted with just a few clouds, and a quick glimpse of the weather on your phone shows temps in the mid-70s. Your suspicions are confirmed: it's patio weather. Not so hypothetically, with the end of the workday close at hand, do you keep working for the man, or do you sneak out a little bit early to enjoy the sun on your skin and beer in your belly?
If you're like me the other day, you opt for the latter and head to Richardson's newest spot for patio drinking. Old 75 Beer Garden, on the southbound side of Central Expressway, is 20,000 square feet of everything we love about spring in Texas. There are picnic tables aplenty and oak trees providing shade. The place has two separate bars if you'd prefer to do your drinking under a roof.
Old 75's full kitchen provides a solid menu of bar favorites. We started with an order of green chili queso with house-made tortilla chips ($7). The queso arrived thick and gooey, and the green chilis gave it a palpable bite. The thick chips were dusted with seasoning and sturdy enough to scoop up plenty of queso with each dip.
In addition to the cheap burger, Old 75's happy hour also means that all draft beers less than 8% ABV are $2 off (sorry, Velvet Hammer and Temptress drinkers); the specialty cocktails get a $3 discount.
On the afternoon of our visit, plenty of people started to filter into the garden, tempted as we were by the mild weather. We noted several tables occupied by families with children in tow, although after 8 p.m., Old 75 becomes a 21-and-up establishment.
Old 75 Beer Garden, 740 S. Central Expressway, Richardson. Monday, 4–11 p.m.; Tuesday–Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–1 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.