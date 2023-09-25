 Room 520 is Dallas' Most On-The-Downlow Bar | Dallas Observer
Can You Keep a Secret? Room 520 is One of Dallas' Most Elusive Speakeasies

We found a new bar. And you actually have to know the code to get it.
September 25, 2023
Old and new albums decorate the space along with art deco pieces.
Riddled with secrecy, Dallas’ speakeasy scene has thrived in its silent expansion around the city. We recently made our way downtown to check out one of the most recent entries.

You'll find Room 520 on Commerce Street, inside the SOVA Micro Hotel. The boutique hotel was founded by twin brothers Brandon and Blake Shirk after they backpacked through 45 countries on a shoestring budget. Their sister, Morgan Shirk, also a world traveler, is part of the team. Gathering motifs from around the world, they introduced SOVA to Dallas’ established hotel scene downtown, offering an option for passionate travelers looking to save money. The rooms ooze an international flair and simple luxury, and their size keeps costs down.

The speakeasy, Room 520, follows the same theme.

The space is cool-toned and intimate, with flashes of blue light from a disco ball. Cult-favorite R&B albums decorate the walls and fill the space with modern beats. Eclectic art and seating areas host up to 25 people, making it one of the smaller cocktail bars in Dallas. Despite close quarters, weekend nights here feel like a casual party with your friends.

Nearly a dozen cocktails rotate on the seasonal menu. The summer of 2023 menu was designed by local bartender Lorenzo Gullien; other menus have been crafted by the in-house mixologist, Andres Martinez. All drinks come at a flat rate ($15), with a 20% gratuity automatically added to the tab.
A round of cocktails at Room 520.
We started with Return of the Grand Master Razz, a mix of reposado tequila, agave, watermelon, strawberry and lime in a tall fluted glass. Chile de arbol, a touch of green and a classic Tajin rim make the final touches. With this drink, you won’t need to compromise as it's a precise blend of spicy, salty, sweet and refreshing.

The Pink Matter blends gin, watermelon, basil, cardamom, lime, sugar and Champagne. The vibrant mixture is topped with a dehydrated slice of citrus. A true combatant to this summer’s heat.

Other drinks on the summer menu highlight various fruits, keeping the menu light and refreshing, but still diverse using specialty ingredients. Past menus have been inspired by Japanese flavors and notes of the respective seasons. There’s always an excuse to come back and try something new here. Not that you’d need one, anyway.
In true speakeasy fashion, there's a bit of ritual to gain entrance. First, when you “check in” to Room 520 at the hotel’s front desk, you’ll receive a key with a passcode on it. Take the elevator to the third floor, follow the signs and the faint sounds of music to the disguised hotel room and input the code to step inside.

Party note: Room 520 spins its disco ball and shakes drinks only on Friday and Saturday evenings, 6–10 p.m. Because hours are limited, reservations are encouraged to ensure a spot. Call 682-626-6643 or email [email protected].

Room 520, 2105 Commerce St. (inside SOVA Micro Hotel). Friday – Saturday, 6–10 p.m.
