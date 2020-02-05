Sandwich Hag Brings Back Its Night Market with a Stellar Lineup

If you want to know the best pop-ups in town, you can usually look to who has gone to the night markets hosted by Sandwich Hag in the Cedars.

Chef Reyna Duong has said she likes to highlight other people in the industry, and this is a decent way to do it: Vendors take over the parking lot of the sandwich shop while her team does Vietnamese specials for the evenings.

The next event is March 21 for its third annual World Down Syndrome Day Lunar New Year Night Market.

The lineup is impressive, and this time there are some notable new ones. Among new night market vendors CocoAndre Chocolatier, Howdy Homeade Ice Cream and Taco y Vino, is the ever-popular Cattleack Barbeque.

Returnees include Ulam, Haute Sweet Patissierie, Khao Noodle Shop, Ka-Tip Thai Street Food, Peticolas Brewing and Noodboyz Thicc Sticcz (just a few on the long list).

EXPAND Dry bon bo Hue from night market veteran vendors Noodboyz and Thicc Sticcz. courtesy Noodboyz and Thicc Sticcz

"I’m stoked that this will be the third annual for this specific event. It’s an inclusive night market celebrating and honoring the diversity of our Down Syndrome and restaurant community in Dallas. A fun night of great food and good vibes, from new and veteran restaurants of all backgrounds," Duong says. "All chefs and vendors are vetted, including their food. This allows for good supportive energy, and creates a safe space for all event-goers."

It wasn't along ago when this little area south of downtown was a place many people didn't feel like going to. Now, places such as Sandwich Hag have attracted more to it. And Sandwich Hag specifically has created a space where we can occasionally find chocolate, Vietnamese specialties, Lao food, Thai dishes, Filipino plates, local beer and so much more all at once.

"When I first stepped foot onto the empty, dirt-gravel lot in 2016, there was a small stand-alone, desolate building that was once a cigar lounge. I still recall the goosebumps I felt, as I envisioned a night market, I could hear music playing, I visualized art on the blank walls," she says. "But I couldn’t have imagined the energy of what we’ve built together that stems from each of our events."