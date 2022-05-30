Support Us

San Francisco-Based Curry Up Now to Open in the Grandscape

May 30, 2022 4:00AM

Katol bagh thali
Katol bagh thali Curry Up Now
Curry Up Now started out in San Francisco as a food truck and will soon extend its creative take on Indian dishes to North Texas.

Curry Up Now was founded in 2009 by husband and wife Akash and Rana Kapoor. Their Instragrammable food and menu gained notice, in part, for using elements of Mexican and French dishes and applying them to Indian dishes.

For instance, one of their most popular items is their tikka masala burrito, a large tortilla stuffed with rice, chana garbanzo masala and sliced onions with a choice of protein ($13). Other options include saag paneer, ghee makhni, vegan and lamb burritos.

Sexy Fries are a twist on poutine fries, here made with sweet potatoes and topped with tikka masala.  Naughty Naan is flatbread is topped with cheese, caramelized onions, shaved jalapeños and tikka masala.

Eater San Francisco anointed Curry Up Now as one of the best Indian restaurants in the city last year. They were also featured on Netflix's Ugly Delicious.
click to enlarge The Naughty Naan section of the menu has pizza-like creations topped with traditional Indian flavors. - CURRY UP NOW
The Naughty Naan section of the menu has pizza-like creations topped with traditional Indian flavors.
Curry Up Now
“Our location is across from the stage at Grandscape, which makes for the perfect spot to enjoy dinner and drinks before or after events," local franchise owner Veer Modi said in a press release. "Our menu isn’t your typical Indian fare, we capture a unique blend of traditional Indian and street foods that provide a fun and memorable dining experience."

The Street Snack section of the menu includes tacos with pico kachumber, cilantro honey, and a protein on a corn tortilla ($11). Cheesy Holy Moly fried raviolis are served with a tikka masala dip ($9). Bun samosa ($9) is a sandwich from the streets of Nainital, India, made with a samosa.
click to enlarge Sexy Fries are an Indian interpretation of poutine fries. - CURRY UP NOW
Sexy Fries are an Indian interpretation of poutine fries.
Curry Up Now
Curry Up Now also serves a thali platter (photo at top), which are various Indian dishes served in small bowls on a platter along with naan and rice. Theirs comes with saag paneer, daal lentils with a choice of ghee makhni butter chicken or paneer with turmeric rice, mini samosa and kulcha naan.

The menu is designed to cater to vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and Halal diets.

The restaurant will also have a bar, Mortar and Pestle, with a full menu of wines, craft beer and fancy globally-inspired cocktails.

Curry Up Now is expected to open "early summer 2022" at 5752 Grandscape Blvd. 
