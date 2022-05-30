San Francisco-Based Curry Up Now to Open in the Grandscape

Curry Up Now started out in San Francisco as a food truck and will soon extend its creative take on Indian dishes to North Texas.
Curry Up Now was founded in 2009 by husband and wife Akash and Rana Kapoor. Their Instragrammable food and menu gained notice, in part, for using elements of Mexican and French dishes and applying them to Indian dishes.
For instance, one of their most popular items is their tikka masala burrito, a large tortilla stuffed with rice, chana garbanzo masala and sliced onions with a choice of protein ($13). Other options include saag paneer, ghee makhni, vegan and lamb burritos.
Sexy Fries are a twist on poutine fries, here made with sweet potatoes and topped with tikka masala. Naughty Naan is flatbread is topped with cheese, caramelized onions, shaved jalapeños and tikka masala.
Eater San Francisco anointed Curry Up Now as one of the best Indian restaurants in the city last year. They were also featured on Netflix's Ugly Delicious.
The Street Snack section of the menu includes tacos with pico kachumber, cilantro honey, and a protein on a corn tortilla ($11). Cheesy Holy Moly fried raviolis are served with a tikka masala dip ($9). Bun samosa ($9) is a sandwich from the streets of Nainital, India, made with a samosa.
The menu is designed to cater to vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and Halal diets.
The restaurant will also have a bar, Mortar and Pestle, with a full menu of wines, craft beer and fancy globally-inspired cocktails.
Curry Up Now is expected to open "early summer 2022" at 5752 Grandscape Blvd.